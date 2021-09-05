Woman sought after man hit by car in casino garage

A man is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle at the Aria hotel on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the parking garage of the property and found the man suffering from a “serious” injury to his leg, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. He was taken to University Medical Center, and he is expected to survive, Boxler said.

The incident was not a random act of violence, and police believe a woman intentionally hit the man with her car. She has not been located, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

