Woman sought in string of Las Vegas Valley bar robberies

A surveillance photo of a woman wanted in connection with a string of bar robberies. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman sought in a string of bar robberies.

In one photo of the woman taken at an establishment that was robbed, the suspect is depicted wearing a shirt with the word “hangover” on it. Police said in a release the woman is responsible for “several commercial robberies to bars throughout the Las Vegas Valley.”

Police did not release further information on when the incidents happened, how the robberies were carried out or where. The suspect is described as 5-feet-3 inches tall, 185 pounds, with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a gray shirt with the word “hangover” on it, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

