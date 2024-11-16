Woman sped from police before causing Las Vegas crash that killed 2

Police tried to stop a woman driving a stolen vehicle before she allegedly caused deadly hit-and-run crash that left two children dead, according to an arrest report.

Man shot dead by Las Vegas officer had called 911 to report break-in, police say

Two children were killed when a stolen 2014 Lexus GS350 heading west on Flamingo Road toward the Pecos-McLeod intersection crashed into a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The intersection is shown on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nikki Serrat, arrested in a hit and run that killed two children last Friday, is led into a courtroom during her initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police tried to stop a woman driving a stolen vehicle before she allegedly caused deadly hit-and-run crash that left two children dead, according to an arrest report.

Nikki Serrat, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on reckless driving charges on Nov. 9, one day after the Metropolitan Police Department investigated a four-vehicle collision near East Flamingo Road and Pecos-McLeod Interconnect.

Serrat was driving a stolen 2014 Lexus G350 when a police car tried to initiate a traffic stop, the report said.

The owner of the vehicle title reported the car stolen earlier that day and could track the car’s location using the car’s GPS, police said.

The owner of the vehicle title called police again and reported the car’s last known location at a Chevron at 2979 East Desert Inn, the report stated.

Police were dispatched and found the stolen vehicle travelling east on Desert Inn Road and tried to stop the car by activating emergency equipment, according to the police report.

Serrat then sped away from police and was last seen travelling south on Sandhill Road.

Police initially believed that Serrat ran a red light. However, police said they later found surveillance showing that Serrat drove forward on a green light, but was in a right-turn-only lane.

Serrat then crashed into a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander that carried a driver and four passengers, police said. The impact of the crash redirected the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander into two other vehicles.

Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, were transported to nearby hospitals, but died.

Police discovered that Serrat was driving at a speed of 73 mph five seconds before the crash. The vehicle was traveling at a speed of 66.5 mph at the time of the crash, according to the police report.

Serrat was driving with two female passengers at the time of the crash, police said. One of the passengers told police that she yelled, “Nikki, no,” before the crash. That was the last thing the passenger remembered until she was removed from the vehicle by bystanders, she told police.

Serrat fled the scene of the crash on foot and police later found at her cousin’s house, according to the arrest report. The report stated that Serrat has no valid drivers license in any state.

Serrat has a criminal history involving stolen vehicles, narcotics violations, weapons charges, stolen property, attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery, the report stated.

