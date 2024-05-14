90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Woman struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Eddi Moreno (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man accused in shooting death of neighbor in Summerlin
Neighbors’ dispute turns deadly in Summerlin area, police say
‘I saw the kid stumbling’: Neighbors recount Las Vegas teen’s slaying
Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Pol ...
Can’t have Vegas become ‘crime-ridden’ like other cities, Metro sheriff says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 12:11 pm
 

A woman believed to be in her 30s was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver as she crossed a street in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

Police officers responded to a report of a crash involving a Hyundai Sonata and the woman in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North at 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release issued by the North Las Vegas Police Department on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was crossing east on Las Vegas Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when the northbound Sonata struck her.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police identified the driver of the Hyundai as Timmy Cormier, 63. He was arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of DUI resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and being an intoxicated person in possession of a firearm.

In addition to impairment, speed was also believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office was expected to release the woman’s name.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Absolutely no need for it’: Family upset after police say DUI suspect killed 2
recommend 2
Can’t have Vegas become ‘crime-ridden’ like other cities, Metro sheriff says
recommend 3
Pickaxe-wielding man arrested after SWAT response in North Las Vegas
recommend 4
‘She needs justice’: Slain Las Vegas woman remembered on 1-year anniversary
recommend 5
Slaying suspect ate victim’s eyeball, ear, source says
recommend 6
‘He’s tough’: Man unhurt in 2023 homeless shooting critically injured in hit-and-run