Woman struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in North Las Vegas

A 63-year-old man was facing charges after the Monday night crash on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Can’t have Vegas become ‘crime-ridden’ like other cities, Metro sheriff says

A woman believed to be in her 30s was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver as she crossed a street in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

Police officers responded to a report of a crash involving a Hyundai Sonata and the woman in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North at 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release issued by the North Las Vegas Police Department on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was crossing east on Las Vegas Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when the northbound Sonata struck her.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police identified the driver of the Hyundai as Timmy Cormier, 63. He was arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of DUI resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and being an intoxicated person in possession of a firearm.

In addition to impairment, speed was also believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office was expected to release the woman’s name.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.