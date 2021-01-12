40°F
Crime

Woman struck, killed in Henderson DUI crash identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 9:07 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after being hit by a suspected impaired driver in Henderson on Jan. 2.

She was 32-year-old Jessica Lesmeister of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Police were called to the intersection of Foothills and Bridle drives around 5:44 p.m. Jan. 2 after Lesmeister was hit by a car and critically injured. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died Thursday.

The driver, 23-year-old Ian Acklin, drove away from the scene but was arrested shortly after the crash, police said.

Acklin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and charged with duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid in an accident involving death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show. He is expected in court on April 27.

