Woman told police she drank at nightclub before crashing car with babies inside

Kazjah Dillion (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A woman accused of driving while impaired told police she had two drinks at a Las Vegas nightclub before detectives said she crashed her car and left her injured children at the scene.

Kazjah Dillion, 24, was arrested Monday and booked on 15 charges, including impaired driving, child endangerment, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license, two child restraint violations, speeding, failing to maintain a travel lane and failing to render aid.

Dillion’s Chrysler 200 was found Sunday at 6:20 a.m. smashed against a boulder near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue, according to an arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department released Wednesday.

Police said Dillion was seen leaving the crash. When she was stopped, she told police she must have fallen asleep because she did not remember the crash.

She told police she worked a double shift at an unknown job and had two drinks at Drai’s Nightclub before picking up her two children, an infant and a 1-year-old, from a family member’s house, according to the arrest report.

Investigators said none of the three people in the car wore a seat belt, and one of the babies hit the windshield when Dillion crashed. Both children were hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, the infant remained in critical condition and the 1-year-old had been released from the hospital. It was unclear which one hit the windshield.

Detectives said Dillion’s license was suspended in 2019, but her prior charges were not immediately available.

