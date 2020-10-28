Woman who died during Clark County jail detox identified

A woman who died this month while in Clark County Detention Center custody has been identified.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman who died this month while in Clark County Detention Center custody has been identified.

Keri Cooper, 38, died Oct. 5 at University Medical Center from acute intoxication by the combined effects of methamphetamine and morphine, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Cooper was booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance at approximately 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4. She was then transferred to a North Tower Bureau module for a detox, the Review-Journal previously reported.

At 1:47 a.m. Oct. 5, an officer noticed she had not changed sleeping positions and first responders were called in, police said at the time.

