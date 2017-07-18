Woman who died in prison was serving life for 1994 Las Vegas murders

Marnie or Marney Peot, 51, of Las Vegas was convicted with her boyfriend in the 1994 slayings of two men she lured to her mobile home by claiming she was being beaten.

Marnie Peot (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A female inmate who died last week in a Nevada prison after an altercation with another woman was serving four consecutive life terms for the killing of two Las Vegas men.

Marnie or Marney Peot, 51, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in the 1994 murders of Jimmy Sorenson, 28, and Scott Rehn, 40. The two men visited Peot and her boyfriend, Richard Hinger, in their mobile home, and were shot by the couple.

Police say Sorenson and Rehn went to Peot’s mobile home after she called them asking for help, claiming Hinger was beating her. It was unclear what Peot’s relationship was to the men.

The gunshots did not immediately kill Sorenson and Rehn. Retired Las Vegas homicide Sgt. Bill Keeton said that, after the shootings, the men were restrained with duct tape, which caused them to suffer a slow death. They then were buried near Calville Bay at Lake Mead.

Peot was found unresponsive in a cell at Florence Mclure’s Womens Prison in North Las Vegas at about 12:45 p.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at 1:14 p.m., the Nevada Corrections Department said.

She had been in an altercation with another inmate earlier in the day, suffering what appeared to be minor injuries, the department said.

Her cause and manner of death are pending.

