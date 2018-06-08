Woman whose body was dragged out of Las Vegas motel room ID’d

The Clark County coroner has identified a woman whose body was left outside a motel room Tuesday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate a body found at the Desert Star Motel, 1210 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When officers arrived at the Desert Star Motel, 1210 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Linda Cefalo was already dead, police said. She was 57.

Witnesses told police they saw a man drag Cefalo’s body out of a first-floor room at the motel and leave it outside the door of another unit.

It was not immediately clear how she died, but Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to investigate because of the suspicious circumstances of her death. Initial reports were that she had facial injuries, but Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene that the injuries didn’t appear to be major. Her cause and manner of death were pending with the coroner’s office Friday.

On Tuesday, Spencer said, detectives were interviewing the man suspected of moving Cefalo’s body from the room. County booking logs show that no suspects were in custody in connection with the death as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-383-0381.

