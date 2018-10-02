Woman whose body was dumped in Las Vegas driveway ID’d

The body of Krystle Shere Seguin, 29, was found wrapped in a sheet around 1 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of South Jones Boulevard as a man pulled into his driveway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman whose body was found in a central Las Vegas driveway over the weekend.

The body of Krystle Shere Seguin , 29, was found wrapped in a sheet around 1 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of South Jones Boulevard as a man pulled into his driveway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time. He said the death was suspicious and her body was apparently dumped in the driveway.

The coroner’s office had not determined the woman’s cause and manner of death as of Tuesday afternoon.

Metro interviewed the man who discovered the body. No further information was immediately available.

