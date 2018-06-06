Woman’s body dragged from motel near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man dragged a woman’s body out of a motel room near downtown Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police investigate a body found at the Desert Star Motel, 1210 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after witnesses reported a man dragging a woman's body out of a motel room near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The body remained uncovered and visible from the street outside the motel room Tuesday evening at Desert Star Motel, 1210 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Charleston Boulevard. Police had taped off the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance to the motel.

It’s not clear how she died, but homicide detectives are investigating because of the circumstances of her death.

“We’re nowhere close to calling this a homicide,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man leave the body on the sidewalk in front of another room, Spencer said.

Initial reports were she had injuries to her face, but Spencer said the injuries didn’t appear to be major, if she had them at all.

It appeared the woman was staying at the hotel, he said. Detectives were speaking with the man whom witnesses reported.

Police also found a loaded crossbow on the motel room bed, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. Spencer later said the crossbow didn’t cause the woman’s injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity and her cause and manner of death once her family is notified.

