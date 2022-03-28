Woman’s body found in locked storage unit; Police deem death ‘suspicious’

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were probing the “suspicious death” of a woman found Monday morning inside a far northwest valley storage unit she had been living in.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer updates the news media on a “suspicious death” in a storage unite near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas Monday, March 28, 2022. Police said the woman, in her late 50s, had been living unit and there was no chance she could have accidentally locked herself inside. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said there was “zero chance” she could have locked herself in accidentally, noting that someone else had to lock the door from the outside.

Police were summoned about 6:30 a.m. to the StorageWest business in the 8800 block of Centennial Parkway, near the 215 Beltway.

Spencer said the woman, only identified as being in her late 50s, and other people had been staying at the small unit for the last several days.

Detectives believe she died over the weekend, but were trying to pinpoint the time, and how she died, Spencer said.

The unit was mostly empty, and there was evidence that drug use had been taking place, Spencer said.

Police were in the process of contacting the person who rented the unit, and trying to track down the other people who had been staying there, Spencer said.

Detectives were combing through surveillance footage, said Spencer, adding that the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman and find out how she died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.