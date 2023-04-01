54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Woman’s death under investigation in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2023 - 9:32 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman’s death was being investigated by police in northwest Las Vegas Friday night.

It occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Saylor Way, near Vegas Drive and North Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin.

Goodwin could not confirm the circumstances of the woman’s death but said it was being investigated by the department’s fatal detail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
2
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
3
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
4
Looking for cheap view of F1 race in Vegas? Forget the sidewalks
Looking for cheap view of F1 race in Vegas? Forget the sidewalks
5
CARTOONS: What keeps giving Democrats nightmares
CARTOONS: What keeps giving Democrats nightmares
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
Man arrested in connection with July homicide
Man arrested in connection with July homicide
Coroner identifies 2 found dead in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Coroner identifies 2 found dead in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide
Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide
1 killed in crash at Nellis Air Force Base
1 killed in crash at Nellis Air Force Base