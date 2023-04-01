Woman’s death under investigation in northwest Las Vegas

It occurred around 7:15 p.m. near North Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman’s death was being investigated by police in northwest Las Vegas Friday night.

It occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Saylor Way, near Vegas Drive and North Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin.

Goodwin could not confirm the circumstances of the woman’s death but said it was being investigated by the department’s fatal detail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.