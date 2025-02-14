Women accused of kidnapping man at Strip resort, stealing over $275K of crypto

Police say two Southern Nevada women kidnapped a man and stole over $275,000 of cryptocurrency from him after a night of partying on the Las Vegas Strip.

Encore Las Vegas is seen along Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two Southern Nevada women were arrested last week after being accused of multiple felonies, including kidnapping and theft of over $100,000 after what police say was a night of partying on the Strip.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Zapri Outlaw, 38, of Henderson and Micytta Ottrix, 38, of Las Vegas were part of a scheme to defraud a California man who was visiting Las Vegas to attend a Bitcoin-themed event at “Mike Tyson’s old house” in November.

The report states that the man went to a nightclub inside Encore Las Vegas in the early-morning hours of Nov. 22, when he met two women who later got the man a drink.

The man told police he believed he had been drugged because it became difficult for him to focus after consuming the drink. He said he told the women he was staying in Summerlin and that the women said they were also staying in Summerlin and that they should all ride there together.

After the man got into a vehicle with the women, which was driven by another man, the vehicle exited the Encore valet area and ended up at a parking lot a few blocks away.

That’s when, according to the report, the driver pointed a gun at the man and told him to “get out.” The man told police he initially thought he was in a rideshare vehicle.

Shortly after, the man noticed his watch, cellphone and wallet were all missing. He later noticed unauthorized charges on some of his credit cards and that money was missing from a cryptocurrency account.

The report states that just over $275,000 was withdrawn from a Gemini cryptocurrency account.

Aided by video surveillance footage from the Wynn/Encore complex, investigators were able to find that Outlaw and Ottrix arrived to the resort complex in a black Range Rover on Nov. 22.

Outlaw and Ottrix have each been charged with multiple felonies related to the November incident, including fraudulent use of a credit card, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping and theft.

Records show that Outlaw was arrested in February 2024 after being accused of stealing over $20,000 from a man she met inside a Strip nightclub.

Outlaw posted bond, according to court records, and was ordered to undergo electronic monitoring. She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing in April.

Ottrix also posted and was ordered to undergo electronic monitoring. Ottrix has a negotiations hearing scheduled on Thursday, according to court records.

Both women have prior charges for soliciting prostitution.

