WWII veteran, 101, dies weeks after crash involving robbery suspect

A vehicle driven by a 29-year-old armed robbery suspect smashed into the rear of the Army veteran’s car on March 1 in Henderson, police said.

Kassandra Alvarez, 29, one of the three women accused in a robbery that led to a police shooting, appears in court during her bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Kassandra Alvarez, 29, right, one of the three women accused in a robbery that led to a police shooting, listens as prosecutor John Giordani, left, addresses the court during Alvarez's bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Kassandra Alvarez, 29, one of the three women accused in a robbery that led to a police shooting, reacts as her bail is set at $750,000 during her bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A 101-year-old World War II veteran injured on March 1 when a car driven by a suspected armed robber crashed into his vehicle has died.

Herbert Muskin, a Henderson man who suffered a broken neck in the collision, died Thursday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Muskin, who served in the U.S. Army as a captain in World War II, was driving home with his wife, Sherry, and stopped at a red light near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street when police say a vehicle driven by 29-year-old armed robbery suspect Kassandra Alvarez smashed into the rear of their car, pushing it into a pole.

Alvarez was driving with two other females in a stolen Mercedes Benz after allegedly robbing a business near the 4600 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, police reported.

When two Las Vegas police officers spotted the vehicle near Paradise Road and East Sahara Avenue, they tried unsuccessfully to stop it and followed the car until it collided with Muskin’s vehicle in Henderson, police said.

One of the robbery suspects in the car, 31-year-old Lorraine Alvarado, fled from the Mercedes and pointed a firearm at the officers, who fired their guns, striking Alvarado.

Alvarado was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a gun by prohibited person and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person.

