‘You need to take accountability’: Police ID suspect in crash that killed 2 teens

Las Vegas police have identified a 20-year-old man as the suspect accused of killing two teenagers in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Sgt. Richard Rundell of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau/Fatal Detail speaks about hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers, during a press conference near the crash site at the intersection of Charleston and Hollywood Boulevards, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ethan Velasquez and his friend Julian Torres were killed in hit-and-run crash after returning home from Fourth of July party. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Photographs of Julian Torres, left, and Ethan Velasquez, are displayed at a makeshift memorial near the crash site at the intersection of Charleston and Hollywood boulevards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Torres and Velasquez were killed in hit-and-run crash after returning home from a Fourth of July party. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Authorities said Thursday that they were seeking Luis Angel Equihua-Murillo on two counts of refusing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding him.

Ethan Velasques, 19, and Julian Torres, 18, were driving west on Charleston Boulevard on the morning of July 5, on the way home from celebrating the Fourth of July with their friends, when the crash occurred.

The suspect, driving south on Hollywood Boulevard, ran a red light and collided with their vehicle, killing the teens, Sgt. Richard Rundell said at a news conference Thursday.

Authorities said Equihua-Murillo fled the scene on foot. Police identified him through his car at the scene and cooperation from those who know him, Rundell said.

Police have spent the past six days attempting to apprehend Equihua-Murillo, Rundell added, but have been unsuccessful.

Directly speaking to Equihua-Murillo, Rundell said: “It’s not too late to do the right thing. You need to take accountability and responsibility for what happened.”

The families of both victims gathered Thursday at a news conference at the scene of the crash, where an altar decorated the corner of Charleston and Hollywood. The young men were memorialized through large crosses with their photos, bouquets of flowers, candles, cards and personal items such as stuffed animals and a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“Ethan was a bright light in our lives,” said his mother, Jeannell Velasquez. “This unimaginable loss has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. Ethan and Julian’s lives were precious, and they brought so much joy to their family and friends.”

Both teenagers were graduates of Las Vegas High School. Velasquez was about to return to his second year at University of Nevada, Reno, where Torres planned to join him in the fall, according to the mother.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s fatal detail at 702-828-3595 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

“Ethan and Julian deserve justice. And our families need closure to get healing from this tragedy,” Velasquez said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.