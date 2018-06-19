Youths arrested in 2017 arson fire that gutted North Las Vegas church

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Monday that the juveniles face arson, conspiracy and burglary charges in the early June 6, 2017, blaze at Zion Methodist Church.

North Las Vegas firefighters spray water on Zion United Methodist Church, 2108 Revere St., which was reported on fire about 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigates a fire at Zion United Methodist Church, 2108 Revere St., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The aftermath of a fire that happened on June 6, 2017 at Zion United Methodist Church, 2108 Revere Street. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

A sign at Zion United Methodist Church, 2108 Revere Street. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

NORTH LAS VEGAS — Two youths have been arrested on charges of starting a fire that destroyed a North Las Vegas church a year ago.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Monday that the juveniles face arson, conspiracy and burglary charges in the early June 6, 2017, blaze at Zion Methodist Church.

The names and genders of the accused were withheld due to their ages. ATF spokeswoman Alexandria Corneiro referred questions about a motive for the fire to county prosecutors.

Audrie Locke, spokeswoman for Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, said she could not comment about a juvenile case.

No one was injured, but the ATF said the fire caused $1.3 million in damage to the home of the 120-member congregation formed in November 1917.

The Rev. Lawrence “Larry” Johnson says the congregation has been meeting at the neighboring Nevada Partners offices and is planning to rebuild.

2108 Revere St., Las Vegas, NV