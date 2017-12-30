10 pop culture moments that mattered to Las Vegans in 2017

It took a frightfully long time, but Zak Bagans, host of “Ghost Adventures” on Travel Channel, opened his Haunted Museum in October.

Nicki Taylor teaches a goat yoga class at Western Trails Neighborhood Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures," is opening a haunted museum in a thirty-room, historic downtown Las Vegas mansion. Photo taken on Monday, September 11, 2017, at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

One of hundreds of artifacts on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum on Monday, September 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

British businessman Martyn Ravenhill bought the 15,000 square foot Liberace Mansion in 2013, and has since spent over 3 million dollars to restore and earn the property a historic designation. Photo taken on Monday, Aug 28, 2017, in the Moroccan room, at the Liberace Mansion, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Martyn Ravenhill, owner of the Liberace Mansion, stands in the master bedroom featuring a recreation of the Sistine Chapel on Monday, Aug 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Martyn Ravenhill, owner of the Liberace Mansion, discusses the circumstances leading to his purchase of the historic property on Monday, Aug 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The master bathroom at the Liberace Mansion on Monday, Aug 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Michelle Wilmoth, left, and Nicole Munoz take a goat yoga class at Western Trails Neighborhood Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Hillary Smoot takes a goat yoga class at Western Trails Neighborhood Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tara Randolph takes a selfie with a baby goat after taking a goat yoga class at Western Trails Neighborhood Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jared Lowry practices throwing axes at Axe Monkeys Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The new business is slated to open in late February, offering customers the ability to throw axes at wooden tree trunk targets. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Instructor Erica Jensen, left, gives throwing tips to Lydia Ansel, right, at Axe Monkeys Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. "I've thrown knives and ninja stars before," said Jensen. "But this is the coolest thing I've ever seen." The new business is slated to open in late February, offering customers the ability to throw axes at wooden tree trunk targets. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Co-owner Anthony Cools, right, takes instruction from Keith Waggoner at Axe Monkeys Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. "I can see this being highly addictive," said Cools. The new business is slated to open in late February, offering customers the ability to throw axes at wooden tree trunk targets. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Erica Jensen laughs with a fellow employee at Axe Monkeys Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. "I've thrown knives and ninja stars before," said Jensen. "But this is the coolest thing I've ever seen." The new business is slated to open in late February, offering customers the ability to throw axes at wooden tree trunk targets. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A mural by contemporary street artist D*face is shown in progress on the side of the Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A mural by contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey is shown in progress on the side of The Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A mural by contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey is shown in progress on the side of The Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Contemporary street artist D*face poses in front of his new mural on the side of the Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Wacky, weird and wonderful: relaxing with axes, infamous teeth, plus a literary coup.

Sure, 2017 was packed with big, important stuff, from whatever in the world was going on in politics to the unexpected emergence — and still-rippling effects — of the “Me Too” movement.

But 2017 also had its share of pop culture happenings, trends and oddball events that, while hardly earth-shattering, were the things that Southern Nevadans talked about or obsessed over — at least until the next one caught our attention.

Check out a few of them:

————

1. Spirits at rest

It took a frightfully long time, but Zak Bagans, host of “Ghost Adventures” on Travel Channel, opened his Haunted Museum in October. Set in a mansion that houses its own mysterious past, the museum features creepy items from Bagans’ own collection, including the Dybbuk box, said to contain a malevolent spirit to, most recently, false teeth once owned by Charles Manson.

2. Believe it

In a union that eHarmony couldn’t improve upon, the Black Mountain Institute at UNLV in February purchased The Believer, the San Francisco-based arts, culture and literature magazine, and moved its editorial operations to Las Vegas. Given the magazine’s eclectic, offbeat sensibilities and hip, sometimes famous contributors, Las Vegas and The Believer are a match made in literary heaven.

3. Liberace returns

In 2013, British businessman Martyn Ravenhill bought the Liberace Mansion, off of East Tropicana Avenue, where the flamboyant showman lived from the mid-’70s until his death in 1987. Ravenhill since has spent millions restoring the home to its Liberacian glory and in 2017 unveiled the restored building to the public. Ravenhill lives there, but also plans to open the mansion for private events.

4. Eclipsemania

Unless it’s an approaching asteroid in a big-budget movie, most people don’t think much about the cosmos. But, on Aug. 21, Southern Nevadans joined Americans living in a large swath of the country to check out a total solar eclipse. While cloudy skies dimmed our view, Eclipse 2017 did reaffirm our ability to turn anything into a three-day weekend.

5. Downward-facing … goat?

Goat yoga may have been the year’s goofiest and most adorable exercise trend. It arrived in Southern Nevada in the spring via Goat Yoga Las Vegas, and while it’s anybody’s guess as to whether doing poses with a baby goat offers therapeutic benefits beyond those of goat-free yoga, having a baby goat around will make any workout more fun.

6. Book festival’s next chapter

The Vegas Valley Book Festival entered its 16th year with a new name: The Las Vegas Book Festival. Organizers said the name change more closely ties the festival to the brand of Las Vegas and is part of an ongoing festival re-evaluation aimed at increasing attendance and improving programming.

7. Axes to grind

Recreational axe-throwing — the sport you craved but never knew you craved — came to Las Vegas in February with the opening of Axe Monkeys Las Vegas at 3525 E. Post Road. Who knew that the straightforward simplicity of getting one’s “Game of Thrones” on can be the perfect coping mechanism for complicated times?

8. Murals above

Downtown Las Vegas’ Plaza hotel became the canvas for some big — literally and figuratively — works of art. Unveiled in February were Shepard Fairey’s mural on the hotel’s northern facade, which incorporates playing card suit images, and D*Face’s unsettling image of a frightened woman, an opening door and a skeletal hand that overlooks the pool deck.

9. Circus exodus

When the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down in May after 146 years, performers with some very specialized skills were put out of work. Las Vegas, with its diverse array of shows, became a destination for some of those displaced circus folk, among them former boss clown Sandor Eke.

10. A passel of poets

Southern Nevada’s poetry scene received a noteworthy boost in June with the release of “Clark: Poetry from Clark County, Nevada” (Zeitgeist Press, $18), an anthology, which features works by more than 90 Clark County poets. Publishing the collection was a goal of Bruce Isaacson, who in May ended his term as the county’s first poet laureate.