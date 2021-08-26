10 things to do this week

“Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” mini-residency opens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Sept. 5 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Monika Stolarska)

Go. See. Play. Do. Here are ten things to do in Las Vegas this week:

MUSIC

1. Morrissey

Love him, hate him, or love to hate him, here’s something we can all agree on: Morrissey is one of the most polarizing musicians still among the living. Whether he’s equating eating meat to pedophilia or raising hackles with far-right political views, it’s a wonder he has any flesh left on his fingertips from pressing so many people’s buttons. Yeah, he’s got a big mouth, but, oh, that voice that comes out of it. … He hits town for his “Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” mini-residency. See him at 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Sept. 5 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $75; call 855-234-7469.

— Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

2. La Neta Cocina y Lounge

A living tree in the dining room, a living wall in the lounge: Nature comes inside nightlife guru Ryan Labbe’s La Neta Cocina y Lounge, which opened Thursday in Downtown Summerlin. A terrarium-style bar and accents of stained glass and exposed brick are grounding elements for the lively, high-energy atmosphere. On the menu: lobster empanadas, seafood paella and chicken stuffed with arroz verde and poblano cream. 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, 702-476-5484; lanetacocina.com

—Heidi Knapp Rinella

THE STRIP

3. Donny Osmond

Remarkably, Donny has not performed in residency on the Strip as a solo headliner. That changes at Harrah’s Showroom, as Donny performs without his sister, Marie, with whom he co-starred at the Flamingo for 11 years. Donny has a new album, “Start Again,” due in September. He incorporates a dance team and backing band, and even raps a bit, in the new show. The 62-year-old showman also pays homage to his siblings in video form, but this show is all Donny. Beginning Tuesday at Harrah’s; tickets start at $65; caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

—John Katsilometes

PANEL

4. 25th Anniversary of the Tupac Shakur Murder

On Sept. 7, 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot four times while riding in a car just off the Strip. He’d die within a week. Two and a half decades later, his killing remains unsolved. To explore the cultural impact of Shakur’s murder, the Mob Museum will host “One Night in Las Vegas: The 25th Anniversary of the Tupac Shakur Murder.” The panel includes Public Enemy frontman Chuck D, rapper E.D.I. Mean (who was in the car behind Shakur’s when he was shot) and others. The program begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. Tickets are $75 and include a meet-and-greet with the panelists; call 702-229-2734.

—Jason Bracelin

VIRTUAL REALITY

5. Virtualis at Area15

The next best thing to battling actual zombies is battling scarily real virtual zombies; at least you get less zombie goop on your shoes. That’s just one of the scenarios you can bop through in Virtualis VR, a new immersive virtual reality attraction at Area15. Donning headsets, backpacks and other futuristic gear, you and up to nine others frolic in 2,000 square feet of otherworldly adventure. Best to reserve a spot, though walk-ins are welcome. Depending on scenario, tickets are $55 or $60; 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 240; virtualis-vr.coen

—Scott Dickensheets

MOVIE

6. “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”

It’s not the greatest movie in the world. It’s not even the best in the “Fast and Furious” cinematic universe. (That, of course, would be “2 Fast 2 Furious,” the one Vin Diesel skipped.) But for a night under the stars lounging around a pool surrounded by spectacular views of the Strip, you could do worse than “Tokyo Drift.” See it at 8 p.m. Monday as part of Dive In Movies at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Admission is $10 for locals.

—Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

7. Guns N’ Roses

Time was, you wondered if they’d ever take the stage together again. Now the question is, will they ever leave it? When Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reconstituted three-fifths of Guns N’ Roses’ classic-era lineup in 2016, they ended a 23-year hiatus from the road together. The band launched its “Not in This Lifetime” reunion tour at T-Mobile Arena with a pair of sold-out shows. Now, GN’R is on the road once again, becoming the first rock band to play Allegiant Stadium. Welcome (back) to the jungle at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $34.49; call 702-678-6800.

—Jason Bracelin

ATTRACTION

8. FlyOver

Finally, here’s your chance to fly over some of the most scenic destinations in this part of the country without a TSA pat-down. FlyOver, an immersive new flight ride, debuts in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Its first film, “The Real Wild West,” will be shown in 8K high definition on a 52.5-foot spherical screen as flyers glide over landmarks in Nevada, Oregon, Washington and other states. FlyOver utilizes a high-tech moving platform with 6 degrees of motion and features wind, mist and location-specific scents. Find out what the Grand Canyon smells like beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at FlyOver, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $34 for adults, $24 for kids 12 and under; call 866-498-2023.

—Jason Bracelin

VISUAL ART

9. Justin Favela, “Fruits of Our Labor”

It’s a deceptively simple idea — render everyday objects in piñata form. But Las Vegas-based artist Justin Favela has found within that technique a deep well of significance, prompting viewers to consider the often unacknowledged Hispanic influence on our lives. For this exhibit he braids disparate influences (19th-century Mexican still-life paintings, “Sesame Street”) into meaning-laden depictions of fruit. Through Nov. 4 in the Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., 702-229-ARTS

—Scott Dickensheets

SHOW

10. Chippendales

Nothing says Las Vegas is back like muscled men gyrating before a screaming audience. So when Chippendales returns to the Rio, consider it a sign of our communal healing. Producers promise new music, choreography and acrobatics. Returning cast members include Chaun Williams, featured in the HBO Max series “FBoy Island,” and Ricky Rodgers, of MTV’s “Double Shot at Love.” Showtimes are 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets range from $49.95 to $149.95; 702-777-7776 or chippendales.com

—John Przybys