10 things to do this week

An updated award-winning musical, haunted haunts and international music stars highlight our list of things to do this week.

Harry Styles

MUSIC

1. Harry Styles

Heading in his own direction after becoming an international heartthrob in Brit boy band One Direction, Harry Styles set the record for first-week album sales by an English male artist with the release of his 2019 sophomore effort, “Fine Line.” Be sure to get there early when Styles hits town this weekend: Vegas native Jenny Lewis opens the show. See Harry Styles at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Sold out, but see ticket exchange at axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

EVENT

2. First Friday

Comparatively balmy temperatures should greet those who come out for First Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. in the Arts District. The Art Walk, with booths by mostly local artists, will be on Boulder Avenue in front of the Arts Factory, and the food garden and bar, with about 15 food trucks, will be in the Arts Square parking lot. Interactive painting, live entertainment and open galleries and shops also will be part of the evening. Masks will not be required.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

FAMILY

3. ‘Annie!’

The Tony-winning musical about that relentlessly cheerful orphan comes to Las Vegas. Broadway in the HOOD updates its production for contemporary times, but it’s still grounded in the optimism articulated in the song that, admit it, is going through your head this very second. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Admission is free and face coverings are required. Call 702-482-8777.

COMEDY

4. John Mulaney

Whether it’s starring in elaborate musical numbers about very specific New York hellscapes, hosting a children’s show or inhabiting elderly crank George St. Geegland for a Broadway run, it’s usually tough to know what John Mulaney will do next. This weekend, though, it’s an easy call. He’ll bring his stand-up tour, “From Scratch,” to the Park Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $54; parkmgm.mgmresorts.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

5. Maluma

Already a grizzled music industry vet at 27, reggaeton star Maluma has been recording since he was 16. His equally playful and passionate discography has established him as a leading light in Latin trap, earning him collaborations ranging from Shakira to Madonna, Ricky Martin to The Weeknd. See him at 9 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $39.43; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

THEATRE

6. ‘Empanadas Loco’

The dark comedy of “Sweeney Todd” occupies a special place in the darkly comic mind of theater impresario Troy Heard, so it’s no surprise that “Empanadas Loco” — his latest joint with Majestic Repertory Theatre — retells that tale in a one-woman show featuring actress Amanda Guardado and set in the tunnels deep beneath Manhattan. Sept. 9 through 26; $20 and $25; 1217 S. Main St.; majesticrepoertory.com.

— Scott Dickensheets

TV SHOW

7. ‘Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11’

Co-directed by onetime Las Vegan Julie Seabaugh, this documentary whisks us back to the immediate aftermath of 9/11 and the decisions faced by comedians as they tried to decide if, and how, to be funny in the face of tragedy. Thoughtful and funny. It airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Vice TV.

— Scott Dickensheets

MOVIE

8. ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

A happily underachieving parking valet (Simu Liu) is provoked into returning to the family business — a shadowy organization led by his seemingly immortal father (Tony Leung) — in this latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike other recent Disney releases, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is only in theaters.

— Christopher Lawrence

TOUR

9. ‘Haunted Boulder City’

Joshua P. Warren would like to show you some of his favorite haunts. Warren, an iHeart Radio host, is launching the “Haunted Boulder City” Ghost & UFO Tour. The hourlong walk promises to enlighten guests about the ghosts of men who died building Hoover Dam, a spirit dog that haunts the streets and the town’s first murderer. The tour starts at 8 p.m. Friday, so hurry. Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $12.95 for ages 12 and under; see HauntedBoulderCity.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

VISUAL ART

10. ‘A Conjugation of Light’

Imagine abstract paintings that don’t want you to stand in front of them trying to decode their meanings. Imagine paintings content to serve as peripheral mood-enhancers. Well, imagine no more: That’s what artist Jose Bellver aims for with this collection of Rothko-inspired color-field paintings, Friday through Nov. 27 in the Sahara West Library; 702-507-3630.

— Scott Dickensheets