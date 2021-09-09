10 things to do this week

An award-winning local author, a baseball fiesta and the biggest rockabilly event in the world are among the things you can do this week in and around Las Vegas.

American rapper and actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges performs during a march for voting rights rally, marking the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Looking for more? Check out our new searchable events and activities database.

MUSIC

1. Life is Beautiful presents

Life is Beautiful is here … before it’s here. Let us explain. For the first time, LIB will throw a series of shows at Brooklyn Bowl before and during the three-day event. It begins with jazz wunderkind Jacob Collier at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($35), continuing with Alabama Shakes’ fireball frontwoman Brittany Howard at 6 p.m. Thursday ($44.50). On Sept. 17 and 18, during the festival, Brooklyn Bowl will host after-shows at 11 p.m. featuring DJ-producer San Holo ($29.99) and rapper Ludacris ($55), respectively. Visit brooklynbowl/las-vegas for tickets.

— Jason Bracelin

MUSICAL

2. ‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’

Visit the most tuneful eatery ever with Super Summer Theatre’s “Smokey Joe’s Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller,” where the menu offers such morsels as “Kansas City,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “On Broadway” and “Stand By Me.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 day of show. Showtime is 7 p.m. Sept. 9-11, 15-17 and 23-25 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Visit supersummertheatre.org or call 702-579-7529.

— John Przybys

SPORTS

3. Mexican Baseball Fiesta

It’s as sure a sign that winter is coming as department stores displaying their Christmas items while it’s still 110 degrees. The Mexican Winter Leagues are gearing up for another season with the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Las Vegas Ballpark. Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali, two top teams in the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico, will face off at 7 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 17. Tickets start at $11-$40; see Ticketmaster.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

THE STRIP

4. Lionel Richie

Whether you know him from the Commodores, as the hitmaker behind “Hello,” “All Night Long” and “Dancing on the Ceiling,” or as “that guy from ‘American Idol’ ” — please, don’t be that person — Lionel Richie’s musical influence is in its seventh decade. Now, he’s beating fellow “Idol” judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, both of whom have deals with Resorts World Las Vegas, to the fall residency punch with his new show, “Lionel Richie — Back to Las Vegas!” See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $110 plus fees at ticketmaster.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

5. Gary Clark Jr.

The “Bright Lights” officially flick on when Grammy winning blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr. headlines the first concert open to the public at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, formerly The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Among the venue’s renovations: On the second, all-VIP level, the suites have been redone; the third floor has been refreshed with new seats, a more accessible bar and more. See Gary Clark Jr. at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, 4455 Paradise Road. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

— Jason Bracelin

READING

6. Amanda Skenandore

Scrupulous in her research and practically clairvoyant in her choice of urgent subjects — from the Indigeous boarding schools of her first novel to the disease and quarantine of her latest, “The Second Life of Mirielle West” — historical novelist Amanda Skenandore has quietly become one of the valley’s finest authors. See her at 7 p.m. Friday at the Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St.; free; thewritersblock.org.

— Scott Dickensheets

FAMILY

7. Craig Ranch Campout

If your family had any desire to see “Jumanji,” you would have by now. So the movie shouldn’t be the highlight of the Craig Ranch Campout. Families can bring sleeping bags and tents to Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday to sleep under the stars. Admission is $2, which covers the cost of dinner, snacks, breakfast, games (and the movie). Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., the movie at 8:30 p.m. Call 702-633-2418.

— Christopher Lawrence

SHOW

8. ‘The Terry Bradshaw Show’

NFL great, Emmy-winning football analyst, actor, singer and just generally fun guy Terry Bradshaw returns to Las Vegas with his signature show. It’s a mix of music, comedy and storytelling, and September’s performances kick off — sorry — his residency at Luxor. Showtimes are 8 p.m. beginning Sept. 9, 12, 19 and 26 and continue through December. Tickets are $65.99-$249.99; mgmresorts.com/luxor or 702-262-4400.

— John Przybys

MUSIC

9. Viva Las Vegas

The best-dressed of this month’s music festivals engulfs The Orleans this weekend when Viva Las Vegas returns. Now in its 21st year, it’s the biggest rockabilly event in the world, this year featuring troubadour JD McPherson, Vegas’ own the Delta Bombers, rockabilly lifers like Hayden Thompson and Art Adams and many more. Rock around the clock from 1 p.m. Friday through the weekend at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Four-day pass $230 in advance, $250 day of show; car show only, $40; vivalasvegas.net.

— Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

10. Pacific Islander Festival & Ho’olaule’a

Hawaii doesn’t want you right now. Gov. David Ige has asked travelers to avoid the state for the time being in order to get its delta variant surge under control. Good thing you can get the next best thing — or, at least, a reasonable facsimile — this weekend. The 29th Pacific Islander Festival & Ho’olaule’a will bring the sights, sounds and tastes of the islands to Henderson’s Water Street Plaza. The free event, sponsored by the Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club, is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

— Christopher Lawrence