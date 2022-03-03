16 ways to celebrate, dine on St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas

Whether you prefer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef, a pint or in an Irish-themed bar, Las Vegas has plenty to celebrate on the weekend of March 17.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

New Vista’s 13th annual ‘Brew’s Best’ Craft Beer Festival returns to Downtown Summerlin

Gepökelte Ochsenbrust mit Weißkraut at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas. ( Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas)

“Sham-Rock the Park” at Downtown Container Park (Downtown Container Park)

Rì Rà Irish Pub inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place will bring Ireland to Las Vegas for a St. Patrick’s Day

Celtic Feis, returns to New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Through March 17

Pinkbox Doughnuts has a lineup of festive doughnuts available to purchase from March 1-17 including the green-frosted raised Clover doughnut, Pot O’ Gold blue-frosted raised ring topped with gold sugar and a sour rainbow candy belt and Minty glazed chocolate cake and mint buttercream doughnut.

Yonutz’s festive assortment comes with fluffy green glazed donuts topped with gold sprinkles and a white vanilla drizzle, colorful rainbow nonpareils, whipped vanilla frosting and shimmery gold sugar sprinkles. The assortment is available in boxes of 4 ($5.95), 16 ($19.95), 24 ($29.95) and 48 ($59.95).

Through March 30

Trece Eatery + Spirits, located inside Planet 13 Las Vegas, offers seasonal cocktails and entrees themed around St. Patrick’s Day including Trece’s Lucky 7 Green-dyed beer $7, Irish Mule cocktails and Corned Beef Hash.

March 11-13

The luck of the Irish is back on Water Street with the highly anticipated return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade! The three-day 54th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival features performances by Celtic musicians Skerryvore, Enter the Haggis and Socks in the Frying Pan, a parade, car show, amusement games and more!

March 12

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., “Sham-Rock the Park” at Downtown Container Park revelers are invited to partake in bottomless barley options, special giveaways and more. Each ticket includes endless tastings of a variety of local and national brewery brands like Bad Beat, Craft Haus, Revision and Guinness. Guests are invited to get jig-gy with it on The Lawn with limerick-laden live entertainment by Cobra Zebra.

March 13, 17

The Shag Room at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will host St. Practice Day presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. The tasting event takes place from 10 p.m. – midnight and features live entertainment. Doors open at 8 p.m. On March 17, the tasting continues, presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with tastings from 8 – 10 p.m. and live entertainment featuring The Wobblers from 8 p.m. to midnight.

March 12-17

24 Oxford, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ speakeasy-style entertainment venue, will transform into an authentic Irish pub from March 12 – 17. The Guinness and Baileys sponsored activation will feature nightly Irish-themed entertainment and drink specials crafted with Guinness, Smithwick’s Irish Ale and Harp & Kilkenny Irish Crème.

March 17-20

Green décor will adorn the Linq Promenade from March 17 to 20, while bars and eateries will feature food carts with festive St. Patrick’s Day offerings and traditional green beer all day on March 17. In addition, visitors to the Promenade on St. Patrick’s Day will enjoy roaming bagpipers, as well as live, themed ice carving by ICEBAR ice sculptors on the Fountain Stage. The High Roller will be illuminated in green. AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails offers $5 grab-and-go beers and $5 Jameson shots at the new front bar. Off The Strip Bistro & Bar will feature St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials, including corned beef dishes.

Rì Rà Irish Pub inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place will bring Ireland to Las Vegas for a St. Patrick’s Day with nonstop live entertainment featuring a variety of Irish bands, authentic Irish menu specials, bagpipers, dancers and more.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Rì Rà will be open from 8:00 a.m. until midnight.

Rì Rà will also offer a special St. Patty’s Day menu, featuring Irish classics including Deviled Scotch Eggs, Corned Beef Wontons and Potato Cakes.

March 17

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will offer a menu of Irish-German fusion offerings that can be paired with the restaurant’s premium Hofbräu beer imported directly from Munich. Featured specials include Spinatsuppe mit Brotwürfelchen, Gebackener Tortenbrie and Gepökelte Ochsenbrust mit Weißkraut.

March 17

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails, located at The Cosmopolitan will be offering a daytime viewing party for the men’s college basketball tournament from noon to 9 p.m.. VIP tables for parties of six will start at $600. The bar will be serving drink specials featuring five limited-edition Jameson Whiskey cocktails, including the “Luck of the Irish.” Included in the holiday-inspired menu are two Jameson Irish Whiskey shooters, including the “Shamrock Shooter.” The Regulators take the stage at 10 p.m. and will keep the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations rockin’ late into the night.

The Strip’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Celtic Feis, returns to New York-New York hotel and casino. The annual Irish festival, including two parades, live entertainment, stilt walkers, leprechauns, traditional Irish Fare from Nine Fine Irishmen, will take place on the resort’s Brooklyn Bridge beginning at 10:30 a.m. Ticket pricing starts at $10 per person.

March 17

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Sundance Grill at Silverton Casino will offer an exclusive $19 three-course menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including a starter choice of soup or salad, slow-braised corned beef, scalloped potatoes and roasted baby carrots and a shamrock mint brownie parfait for dessert.

March 17

From 6 a.m. to noon at Zeffer Cafe at Sahara Las Vegas, the Corned Beef Skillet will be offered for $17. Guest may also enjoy Lucky Charm Pancakes for $14.

March 17

Casa Calavera will present a variety of special menu items, including corned beef empanadas with caramelized onion, cabbage and poblano cream.

March 19

New Vista’s 13th annual ‘Brew’s Best’ Craft Beer Festival returns to Downtown Summerlin, benefiting New Vista, a nonprofit that supports individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

From 2 to 6 p.m., attendees can expect to enjoy a bottomless brew tasting experience featuring over 30 local and national breweries including Hudl, Nevada Brew Works, Modern Times and Golden Road.

General Admission tickets are available in advance online for $30 and $35 at the door. This event is 21+. bit.ly/3s6BjGl.