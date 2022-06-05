2022 Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend – PHOTOS
Burlesque performers returned to the stage to compete for the first time since 2019 in the annual competition hosted at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans.
The competition hosted over a dozen international performers along with U.S. entertainers vying for the title of Miss Exotic World, best “boylesque,” or Mr. Exotic World, best debut, best small group, and best large group.
The annual weekender event also hosted a “Titans of Tease” showcase including legendary burlesque performers, as well as workshops and other events.
The Burlesque Hall of Fame, based in Las Vegas, is one of the world’s only institutions that preserve both the artifacts, traditions and art of burlesque.