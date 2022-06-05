96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Entertainment

2022 Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend – PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2022 - 1:14 pm
 
Miss Alyssa Kitt, of Sydney, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament ...
Miss Alyssa Kitt, of Sydney, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, competes for ...
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. Lou Lou, or Lauren Ashley Jiles, won the title. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret compete for best large group in the 32nd annu ...
Members of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret compete for best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019, and the group won best large group. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nox Falls, of Seattle, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the ...
Nox Falls, of Seattle, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of London-basedThe Folly Mixtures compete for best large group in the 32nd annual Tourn ...
Members of London-basedThe Folly Mixtures compete for best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jacqueline Boxx, of Baltimore, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournamen ...
Jacqueline Boxx, of Baltimore, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Samson Night, left, and Margo Mayhem, of New York duo Midnight Mayhem, compete for best small g ...
Samson Night, left, and Margo Mayhem, of New York duo Midnight Mayhem, compete for best small group performance in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019, and the duo won best small group in the contest. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aria Delanoche, of Chicago, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament o ...
Aria Delanoche, of Chicago, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, left, reacts ...
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, left, reacts after being named Miss Exotic World 2022 as Frankie Fictitious, Miss Exotic World 2019, prepares to crown her in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Joshua Dean, of New York, winner of the 2019 best “boylesque” contest, performs a ...
Joshua Dean, of New York, winner of the 2019 best “boylesque” contest, performs as part of his step-down act during the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Olympia, Wash., group Tush! Burlesque compete for best large group in the 32nd annua ...
Members of Olympia, Wash., group Tush! Burlesque compete for best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Moscato Sky, of Seattle, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of t ...
Moscato Sky, of Seattle, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Miss Alyssa Kitt, of Sydney, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament ...
Miss Alyssa Kitt, of Sydney, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, center right, ...
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, center right, poses for a picture after being named Miss Exotic World 2022 alongside other competitors and winners including P. NoNoire, to her left, who won best “boylesque,” here in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chris Oh!, of Auckland, New Zealand, competes for best “boylesque” performance in ...
Chris Oh!, of Auckland, New Zealand, competes for best “boylesque” performance in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Joy Rider, of Montreal, competes for best debut in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease duri ...
Joy Rider, of Montreal, competes for best debut in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019, and Joy Rider won best debut in the competition. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret after winning as best large group in the 32nd ...
Members of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret after winning as best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Ivory Fox, above, and Medianoche, of New York duo The Midnight Foxes, compete for best smal ...
The Ivory Fox, above, and Medianoche, of New York duo The Midnight Foxes, compete for best small group performance in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nicky Ninedoors, of Vancouver, Canada, competes for best debut in the 32nd annual Tournament of ...
Nicky Ninedoors, of Vancouver, Canada, competes for best debut in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, left, reacts ...
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, left, reacts after being named Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees cheer during the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fam ...
Attendees cheer during the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Samson Night, of New York, competes for best “boylesque” performance in the 32nd ...
Samson Night, of New York, competes for best “boylesque” performance in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, competes for ...
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. Lou Lou, or Lauren Ashley Jiles, won the title. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
P. NoNoire, of Chicago, competes for best “boylesque,” also known as Mr. Exotic W ...
P. NoNoire, of Chicago, competes for best “boylesque,” also known as Mr. Exotic World, performance in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019, and P.NoNoire won in the contest. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, competes for ...
Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. Lou Lou, or Lauren Ashley Jiles, won the title. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
J. Von Stratton, of Seattle, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament ...
J. Von Stratton, of Seattle, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A member of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret performs while competing for best large grou ...
A member of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret performs while competing for best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019, and the group won best large group. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at the Orlea ...
the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at the Orleans on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Burlesque performers returned to the stage to compete for the first time since 2019 in the annual competition hosted at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans.

The competition hosted over a dozen international performers along with U.S. entertainers vying for the title of Miss Exotic World, best “boylesque,” or Mr. Exotic World, best debut, best small group, and best large group.

The annual weekender event also hosted a “Titans of Tease” showcase including legendary burlesque performers, as well as workshops and other events.

The Burlesque Hall of Fame, based in Las Vegas, is one of the world’s only institutions that preserve both the artifacts, traditions and art of burlesque.

MOST READ
1
Amazon warehouses sell for big money in Southern Nevada
Amazon warehouses sell for big money in Southern Nevada
2
Gas prices hit new record high in Las Vegas Valley
Gas prices hit new record high in Las Vegas Valley
3
L.A. favorite beef eatery moves into The Park on Las Vegas Strip
L.A. favorite beef eatery moves into The Park on Las Vegas Strip
4
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
5
Circus Circus renovations intended to ‘bring back some of the glory days’
Circus Circus renovations intended to ‘bring back some of the glory days’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST