2022 Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend – PHOTOS

Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019. Lou Lou, or Lauren Ashley Jiles, won the title.

Members of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret compete for best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. It was the first time the annual international burlesque gathering returned in-person since 2019, and the group won best large group.

Nox Falls, of Seattle, competes for Miss Exotic World 2022 in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Samson Night, left, and Margo Mayhem, of New York duo Midnight Mayhem, compete for best small group performance in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. The duo won best small group in the contest.

Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, left, reacts after being named Miss Exotic World 2022 as Frankie Fictitious, Miss Exotic World 2019, prepares to crown her in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake in Quebec, Canada, center right, poses for a picture after being named Miss Exotic World 2022 alongside other competitors and winners including P. NoNoire, to her left, who won best "boylesque," here in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Joy Rider, of Montreal, competes for best debut in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Joy Rider won best debut in the competition.

Members of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret after winning as best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas.

P. NoNoire, of Chicago, competes for best "boylesque," also known as Mr. Exotic World, performance in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. P.NoNoire won in the contest.

A member of Austin, Texas group Fat Bottom Cabaret performs while competing for best large group in the 32nd annual Tournament of the Tease during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. The group won best large group.

Burlesque performers returned to the stage to compete for the first time since 2019 in the annual competition hosted at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans.

The competition hosted over a dozen international performers along with U.S. entertainers vying for the title of Miss Exotic World, best “boylesque,” or Mr. Exotic World, best debut, best small group, and best large group.

The annual weekender event also hosted a “Titans of Tease” showcase including legendary burlesque performers, as well as workshops and other events.

The Burlesque Hall of Fame, based in Las Vegas, is one of the world’s only institutions that preserve both the artifacts, traditions and art of burlesque.