5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas this week

Here are the best bets for shows in Las Vegas this week.

LAS VEGAS, NV - February 2, 2018: ***HOUSE COVERAGE*** Incubus performs at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las vegas, NV on February 2, 2018. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch)

LAS VEGAS, NV - February 2, 2018: Incubus performs at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on February 2, 2018. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch)

Incubus

On tour in support of its latest album “8,” Incubus returns to The Joint on Friday and Saturday. See the rockers play favorites “Drive,” “Anna Molly” and “Glitterbomb” at 9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $50.50 to $201; call 888-929-7849.

Comedy Cellar

Mo Amer, Kyle Dunnigan, Nathan Mcintosh and Jessica Kirson open the first West Coast location of the Comedy Cellar on Thursday at the Rio. See the comics entertain in a showcase format of 15- to 20-minute sets through April 8. The club hosts showcase performances at 7 and 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays with 11 p.m. shows on Saturdays. Headlining performances are 9 and 11 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tickets are $45 to $65 ($25 for locals with valid ID); call 702-777-2782.

Jim Florentine

He has appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and recently released his book “Everybody Is Awful: (Except You!).” Swing by Topgolf Las Vegas and see comedian Jim Florentine at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Birdie Bar. Tickets are $20; call 800-745-3000.

Loverboy

Rock anthems “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose” have helped Loverboy sell more than 10 million albums. See the Canadian rockers play their hits at 9 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $44.95 to $64.95; call 800-745-3000.

William Michael Morgan

See country singer William Michael Morgan perform his No. 1 single “I Met A Girl” and other songs from his debut album, “Vinyl,” at 8 p.m. Friday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $27.50 to $42.50; call 702-761-7617.