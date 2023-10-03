76°F
Entertainment

5-D projection attraction heading to Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
An artist rendering of DREAMBOX360º, a planned 5-D projection attraction coming to the LINQ Pr ...
An artist rendering of DREAMBOX360º, a planned 5-D projection attraction coming to the LINQ Promenade in early 2024. (Courtesy of DREAMBOX360º)

A new 5-D projection attraction wants to break into the Strip’s experiential industry with more intimate offerings.

DREAMBOX360º, a concept led by Minus 5 Icebar owner Noel Bowman, is expected to open in early 2024, according to a news release. It features a 15-minute original animated feature with 360-degree visuals and sounds. Additional effects mimic rain, mist, wind and more.

The regular feature, called “The Arctic Ghost Ship” experience, is suspended on Friday and Saturday evenings when the space transforms into “The Weekend Trip,” a psychedelic experience that will feature “trippy projections,” a live DJ, an open bar and alternate 5-D effects, the release states.

DREAMBOX360º tries to differentiate itself from other projection attractions by limiting it to small audiences of 35 or less. It will also be available to rent out for personalized private events.

“(In bigger versions,) you just get lost,” Bowman said Tuesday. “I wanted to see something more like a Disneyland dark ride.”

Bowman said the roughly 600-square-foot attraction will replace a patio space previously dedicated to Icebar. He said the space will be enclosed and have some synergistic qualities tying it to the Icebar, like the cold weather-setting of the feature — instead of a pirate, tropical theme — and tickets that bundle cocktails from the bar.

“The future of storytelling, that’s kind of my tagline,” he said. “We can do all kinds of things here.”

DREAMBOX360º will be located in The LINQ Promenade near the center Strip, next to Bowman’s bar made of ice. Tickets are not yet available but are expected to be priced similarly to other LINQ Promenade attractions like the High Roller observation wheel, Bowman said.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

