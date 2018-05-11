5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

‘Maks, Val & Peta’
Mirror Ball champions from “Dancing With the Stars” share the personal stories behind their fancy footwork when Maks Chmerkovskiy, brother Val Chmerkovskiy and Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd, bring their new dance show “Confidential” to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The trio’s cast of dancers includes Chris “Kiki” Nyemcheck and Koine “Koko” Iwasaki, Season 14 finalists from “So You Think You Can Dance.” Tickets are $35.50 to $99.50; call 702-749-2000.
Adam Sandler
After recently reteaming with pal Chris Rock for the Netflix comedy “The Week Of,” Adam Sandler returns to the stand-up stage Saturday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Showtime is 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets are $49 to $350; call 800-745-3000.
Steve Solomon
Award-winning playwright Steve Solomon performs his one-man comedy show this weekend at South Point. The comedian shares stories and impressions of family, friends and others in “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $25 to $35; call 702-797-8055.
Todrick Hall
Singer, actor and dancer Todrick Hall, who first gained attention as a Season 9 semifinalist on “American Idol,” brings his many talents to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $29.50 to $45; call 702-632-7600.
ARS
See Southern rockers the Atlanta Rhythm Section perform hits including “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover” and “Spooky” at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $25 to $45; call 702-692-7777.