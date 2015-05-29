5 times ‘Aloha’ director Cameron Crowe won pop culture

“Aloha,” starring Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams, isn’t great. But, if you can turn off your cynicism for a couple of hours, there are some moments that will make you feel pretty good about life.

"Jerry Maguire" 1996. Courtesy (TriStar Pictures/IMDb)

Writer-director Cameron Crowe’s “Aloha” is taking a critical beating this weekend.

And, admittedly, the romantic drama, about a military contractor (Bradley Cooper) who returns to Hawaii and reconnects with his one great love (Rachel McAdams) while falling for the Air Force liaison (Emma Stone) assigned to him, isn’t great.

Everything you think will happen in “Aloha” does. It’s sappy, but it’s the sort of pleasant sap Crowe traffics in.

And, if you can turn off your cynicism for a couple of hours, there are some moments that will make you feel pretty good about life.

Just not as good as these five times Crowe achieved pop culture greatness:

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982): It’s the only movie on this list Crowe didn’t direct, but he wrote the screenplay based on his book. And no one who saw it will ever forget the pool scene with Phoebe Cates. (This version is safe for work.)

“Say Anything …” (1989): John Cusack. A trenchcoat. And a boombox. Classic.

“Almost Famous” (2000): The “Tiny Dancer” singalong. Elton John never sounded better.

“Jerry Maguire” (1996): Tom Cruise’s tears. Renee Zellweger’s quivering lip. “You complete me.” “You had me at hello.” Sniff.

“Jerry Maguire” (1996): Show me the money! It won Cuba Gooding Jr. an Oscar and helped ruin his career.