6 smokin’ spots for Big Smoke weekend in Las Vegas

This is the weekend to smoke ’em if you got ’em. Cigar Aficionado magazine hosts The Big Smoke, a weekend of cigar-related fun, at The Mirage. Whether you’re attending the event, or you just feel like lighting up a stogie, here are six places where you can enjoy a puff without worrying about complaints from the people sitting nearby.

Montecristo Cigar Bar

Caesars Palace’s dedicated cigar lounge offers 247 types and sizes of smokes. Among them is a limited Daniel Marshall variety that comes wrapped in gold. Nearly as impressive: the 140 brands of whiskeys and bourbons, from five expressions of Pappy Van Winkle to Louis XIII served in crystal Riedel glassware. To really splurge, book the private room, known as the Montecristo Clubhouse by Old Homestead, where you can enjoy a full meal from the adjacent Old Homestead steakhouse. Caesars Palace, 866-227-5938, caesars.com/caesars-palace.

Davidoff of Geneva

Davidoff has satellite outposts throughout town, where you can pick up a smoke to bring with you to a nearby cigar-friendly lounge or gaming table. But their location at the Fashion Show shopping mall is the company’s local crown jewel. It’s a self-contained 1,500-square-foot venue with a walk-in-humidor, full-service premium bar and 50-seat patio on the Las Vegas Strip, in the heart of the action. Fashion Show, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-473-5001, davidoffcigarbarlv.com.

Napoleon’s Lounge

Located at the end of the restaurant row that connects Paris Las Vegas to Bally’s and its convention space, Napoleon’s is a spacious bar known for its dark wood paneling and lush drapes, live entertainment and laid-back vibe. It also features an enclave area dedicated to those who enjoy a fine cigar. That’s where you’ll find a selection of more than 20 cigars including classics such as Honey Havana, Fonseca and Acid Blue. Enjoy one with an Oban, Dalmore 18-year, or Balvenie 21-year Scotch, and a bite from the snack menu. Paris Las Vegas, 702-946-7000, caesars.com/paris-las-vegas.

Rhumbar

Far too many people overlook rum when ordering a spirit to accompany a good cigar. Fortunately, workers at this Mirage bar are dedicated to perfectly pairing that spirit with a great smoke. They’ve carefully curated a selection of premium cigars and selected a recommended rum to enjoy with each, either at their bar or on their tropical-themed patio. From a Padron 1926 Series No. 2 Belicoso with a glass of Dos Maderas 5 + 5 for the entry-level fan to a Davidoff Special Series R accompanied by an El Dorado 15-year rum for the more experienced aficionado, there’s something for everyone. The Mirage, 702-791-7416, mirage.mgmresorts.com.

Mr. Chow

The local outpost of this Beverly Hills celebrity haunt has capitalized on its patio, overlooking Caesars Palace’s Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, by offering a curated selection of fine cigars. The Chinese restaurant’s cigar menu includes selections such as Padron 1964 Anniversary Exclusivo, Monte by A.J. Fernandez Robusto and Montecristo White Court Tubo. Enjoy them with a cocktail or glass of Champagne from the bar. And if you’re in the resort between 5 and 7 p.m., check out the social hour for small bites starting at $5, and half-priced specialty cocktails. Caesars Palace, 702-731-7888, caesars.com/caesars-palace.

Helios Cigar Lounge

For those who want to enjoy a smoke in the ’burbs, Helios Cigar Lounge is celebrating their second anniversary this weekend, with a party planned for Saturday night. The quiet little space caters primarily to locals, as well as visitors who know their Southern California location. The lounge is alcohol-free, but does sell soft drinks alongside its selection of loose tobacco, and about 400 casings from approximately 100 cigar companies. Among those is Atabey, for which Helios is the exclusive Las Vegas retailer. 5752 S. Ft. Apache Road, 702-202-0008, helioscigars.com/lasvegas.

