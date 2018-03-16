8 best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas

Legend has it that if you spot a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day, he’ll lead you to his stash of gold.

Guests listens as The Las Vegas Pipe Band plays outside the New York-New York on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The Linq's St. Patrick's Day Bloq Party (The Linq Promenade)

Grab a bite

Legend has it that if you spot a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day, he’ll lead you to his stash of gold. But you have a much better shot at finding gold by visiting one of the city’s top restaurants. Sushi chefs at Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas use it to adorn their golden toro maki. It’s a roll made with chopped blue fin tuna and 24-karat gold leaf. See more gold foods in Las Vegas.

Get a drink

MB Steak’s barman John O’Donnell created the Get Lucky cocktail for the Hard Rock Hotel restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day party, which will also feature bagpipers and plenty of Guinness. See how the Get Lucky is made.

Rock out

Downtown Container Park will celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with an event called Sham-Rock the Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The festival will offer all-you-can-drink craft beer, plus green beer on tap, as well as $5 Jameson shots. Live music will be provided by Empire Records. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance through downtowncontainerpark.com.

Green Dole Whip

Craving a taste of Disneyland? A Las Vegas bar is serving up green Dole Whip in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Golden Tiki will offer its St. Patrick’s Day-themed Dole Whip in three different varieties: Standard Dole Whip ($6), Dole Whip with pineapple juice ($9) and a Dole Whip float with rum ($12). Find out more about Golden Tiki’s St. Patrick’s Day’s celebration.

Irish lunch

Start the day with an authentic Irish lunch.

At McMullan’s Irish Pub, get Susan’s Scotch Egg, Irish sausage rolls or house-made crisps and then move on to a steak and kidney pie, Diddy’s Irish Stew or corned beef and cabbage. And don’t forget McMullan’s Famous Irish Coffee. See four more spots to get Irish food in Las Vegas.

Green beer

Morels Steakhouse & Bistro at Palazzo is offering green Gigil lager from Verdugo West Brewing Co. and green shamrock-shaped pistachio macarons layered around mint ice cream to go with it. The shamrocks, which will be available at the bar, will be $12, the beer $8, Saturday only. See how Morels makes their shamrock macarons.

Downtown party

The big downtown blowout will take place through Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience. The annual street party will include 19 bands offering 40 hours of live performances.

The big event, however, is the annual Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association St. Patrick’s Day march, which will kick off at noon on Saturday. Uniformed firefighters from across the country will join Las Vegas firefighters and bagpipers for a trek down Fremont Street. For a full list of the festivities, go to vegasexperience.com.

Get home safely

Whether or not you’re a member, AAA’s Tipsy Tow program will offer a free lift up to 10 miles for buzzed motorists and their vehicles from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Lyft is partnering with the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities to provide more than $20,000 in ride credits this weekend, said Gabby Rivera, a spokeswoman for the ride-hailing app.

Additionally, PassportParking app users can enter the code “1FORFREE” to activate a one-time credit of $5 that will be applied to meters in downtown Las Vegas, Rivera said.

Find out more about how to get home safely on St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas