A guide to Easter egg hunts, family fun around Las Vegas Valley

From the Bunny Express to the Hop & Shop, photo opportunities to egg hunts, fun Easter activities are planned throughout the valley.

Dany Alubaidi, 1, opens his loot during the Egg-Apalooza Easter egg hunt at the Paradise Recreational Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Local foster care children and their foster parents take part in the annual Easter egg hunt at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plastics eggs are seen during the Hoppy Egg Run community event at the Walnut Recreation Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dmitri Hernandez, 7, reaches for an egg during the Egg-Apalooza Easter egg hunt at the Paradise Recreational Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Penelope Gonzales, 6, participates during the Hoppy Egg Run community event at the Walnut Recreation Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family fun and activities are planned throughout the Las Vegas Valley for Easter.

The Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway are offering Bunny Express train rides as a fundraiser for the Nevada State Railroad Museum. The Lion Habitat Ranch is preparing to host Easter-themed activities, and the Friends of Parkinson’s are hosting their annual Funny Bunny Race fundraiser.

Here is a list of some Easter egg hunts and events planned around the valley.

Boulder City Bunny Express 2023

The Nevada Southern Railway’s fundraising evening Bunny Express runs April 1, 2, 7 and 8 from the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City. Tickets are $30 to $50 for adults or $25 to $45 for ages 1-11; free for ages 1 and younger (lap child). The event features story time, a photo-op with the Easter Bunny, food, refreshments, games and more. nevadasouthern.com

Bunny Bash

Hollywood Recreation Center’s event features egg hunts, carnival games, bounce house, photo booth, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 1 at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. Egg hunts will begin at 10:30 a.m. for ages 3 and younger, followed by ages 4-5, 6-8, 9-12 and 13-16. Check in at the park to receive an egg hunt wristband. For more information, call at 702-455-0566. clarkcountynv.gov

Easter Bunny at Galleria at Sunset

Easter Bunny photo opportunities will be available through April 8 at 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up guests are welcome. galleriaatsunset.com

Easter Bunny at Meadows Mall

Easter Bunny photo opportunities will be available through April 8 at 4300 Meadows Lane. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up guests are welcome. meadowsmall.com

Easter Egg Hunt

Greater Las Vegas Academy’s annual Easter event features three egg hunts starting at 10 a.m. April 1 at 2170 E. Maule Ave. Egg hunts begin at 10 a.m. for ages 2-4, 11 a.m. for ages 5-8 and noon for ages 8-12. Tickets are $20 per family and include pictures with the Easter Bunny. glvacademy.com

Easter Eggstravaganza

Featuring an outdoor egg hunt, games, crafts, music and a swimming pool egg hunt April 1 at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Registration is $2 in advance; $4 event day. The outdoor egg hunt for ages 3-6 starts at 9 a.m., with the shallow pool hunt for ages 7-10 at 9:45 a.m. and the deep pool hunt for ages 7-12 at 10:30 a.m. Bring a plastic bucket or bag for gathering eggs (mesh bags for the pool). Register at the pool (702-229-1488) or Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive (702-229-1100). lasvegasnevada.gov

Easter Events at The District

The Easter egg hunt open to ages 1-10 will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1 at The Green, located behind Whole Foods, 100 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. In-person registration will start at 9 a.m. The event also features music, face painting, a bounce house and more. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday through April 8 in The Courtyard at 2240 Village Walk Drive. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Easter Events at Lion Habitat Ranch

The nonprofit wildlife sanctuary will host Easter-themed activities and celebrating Benny the lion’s 10th anniversary 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 and April 9 at 382 Bruner Ave. Activities include a scavenger hunt, an Easter bunny costume contest at Ozzie the giraffe at noon, and more. Admission is $20 for local adults ages 15 and older ($25 for nonlocals) and includes admission for one child aged 4-14 ($8 for extra child with local ticket, $10 for nonlocal ticket). Children 3 and younger are free. Family group rates are available. lionhabitatranch.org

Easter Events at Town Square

The Hop & Shop event will feature egg hunts, entertainment, rides, the Easter Bunny and more, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8. Morning egg hunts start at 10 a.m. and afternoon hunts start at 1:30. Registration for the free egg hunts will be 8-10 a.m. and noon-2 p.m., or until all morning and afternoon hunts are filled. Participants are asked to bring their own container. Easter Bunny photos will be available at various times through April 8 at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Egg-apalooza

The free community event for ages 3-12 features egg hunts, crafts and more, 10 a.m.-noon April 1 at Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 McLeod Drive. Register online or at the center’s front desk. The first 500 people will receive a free Easter basket. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Egg Dive

Featuring hundreds of eggs hiding in the pool, swimming, arts and crafts and more, 1-4 p.m. April 9 at Heritage Park Aquatic Complex, 310 S. Racetrack Road, Henderson, $5. The age-divided egg dives start at 2 p.m. cityofhenderson.com

Egg Hunt

City Light Church’s free Easter egg hunt for kids 6 months to 12 years old will feature 20,000 eggs, prizes and more, at 10 a.m. April 8 at the Sierra Vista High School football field, 8100 W. Robindale Road. To register, visit citylightvegas.com/easter.

Egg Run

Featuring games, crafts and more, at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road. The traditional egg run for ages 3-12 will be 5:30-7 p.m.; $5 registration per child. The family egg run for parents/guardians with children 12 and younger will start at 7:15 pm.; $20 registration per family (no more than five people per household). Register in advance at Desert Breeze Community Center to receive egg run wristband. clarkcountynv.gov/parks; 702-455-8334

Funny Bunny Race 2023

The Friends of Parkinson’s annual Funny Bunny Race for Parkinson’s will be 8 a.m.-noon April 1 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. The race will begin at 9 a.m. The event also features carnival rides, face painting, a petting zoo and Bunny Easter egg hunt. Free to attend. Registration starts at $25 for the 1-mile fun walk and $35 for the 5K fun run. funnybunnyrace.com

‘Hoppin’ Down Bonnie Lane’

The free egg hunt event will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 1 at Bob Price Park, 2050 Bonnie Lane. On-site registration opens at 9:15 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a basket to collect their eggs. The hunts will be divided into different age groups, and feature games, crafts, and bounce houses. The event is part of the free pancake breakfast and open house being held at Fire Station 20, 5865 Judson Ave., near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. The breakfast and open house will be 9 a.m.-noon. Pancakes will be served while supplies last. clarkcountynv.gov/parks; 702-455-7600

Spring Carnival & Hippity-Hop Egg Hunt

Featuring egg hunts for ages 1-10, carnival games, bounce houses and refreshments 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8 at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, Henderson. The egg hunts will be divided by age groups. Registration is $5 on or before April 7; $7 day of event. Attendees must arrive by 9:30 a.m. to register for egg hunt. cityofhenderson.com

Spring Egg Hunt & Foster Parent Resource Fair

Open to licensed foster families and children in Department of Family Service care, featuring food, games, activities, egg hunts and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7 at Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.