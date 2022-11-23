A guide to holiday events around the Las Vegas Valley
From light shows to family-friendly fun, there is no shortage of festive events and performances this holiday season. To help get you in the spirit, here are 21 ways to make merry in 2022.
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest
A snow tubing slide, interactive games and more than 350 tons of snow await guests at the M Resort’s M Pavilion. Complete with the “Mini Matterhorn,” this new attraction includes snowball-throwing challenges, a snowman building area and more, through Jan. 8. Tickets are $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and younger. Times vary. snowcarnival.com
‘The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle’
From the creators of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibition, this 30-minute retelling of “The Nutcracker” uses the latest in projection-mapping technology to tell the timeless holiday tale set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. Open through Dec. 30 in the Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals. Tickets start at $35 and family packs are also available. Times vary. immersive-nutcracker.com
‘Heritage Holidays’
Visit the decorated historical homes of Heritage Street at the Clark County Museum’s annual holiday event from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Visitors can meet Santa Claus, savor complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, and enjoy caroling by the Green Valley High School Choir and the Discovery Children’s Museum craft tent at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Admission is free. clarkcountynv.gov/parks
Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar
Elves have taken over the Silverton’s Shady Grove Lounge. Through Jan. 2, the holiday-themed pop-up bar features a holiday cocktail menu (The Grinch Shot, Naughty Butter Beer), along with retired “shelf elves” sent to the Silverton from across the country. Three Bad Elf experiences are also offered, starting at $20. silvertoncasino.com/badelf
Mystic Falls Park
A nine-minute laser show with classic holiday songs, animated teddy bears and more than 26,000 points of light brightens the season at Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town. The attraction’s light show runs hourly from 2 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Visits with Santa are 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 11 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23 at 5111 Boulder Highway. Admission is free. samstownlv.com
Santa Express
Nevada Southern Railway’s fundraising evening Santa Express runs Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17, and Dec. 20 and 21 from Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City. Tickets are $30 to $50 for the 45-minute ride with story time, Santa and Santa’s Railyard event center. Boarding times are 4, 6 and 8 p.m. In addition, the 30-minute daytime Santa Train returns Dec. 3-18, with departures hourly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $10. nevadasouthern.com
Snow in the Square
Through Dec. 23, Town Square’s annual snow show set to holiday music will be presented at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. mytownsquarelasvegas.com
Parade of Lights at Lake Mead
Boating Lake Mead launches the 44th annual Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lake Mead Marina, 490 Horsepower Cove Road, Boulder City. Public viewing is from Boulder Beach at Lake Mead. boatinglakemead.com/paradeoflights-viewing
Winter Wonderland Swim Party
The Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, is hosting a holiday swim party with Santa, the Nevada Desert Mermaids synchronized swim club, hot chocolate and more, from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 10. Admission is $4. Donations of new, unwrapped toys are welcome. 702-229-1488
‘A Very POPera Holiday’
Vegas City Opera will give a tour of modern and classic holiday hits with a twist on Dec. 10 at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater, 240 S. Water St., Henderson, and Dec. 17 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The concerts are free and start at 7 p.m. vegascityopera.org
Night of Lights
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children invites families to its 16th annual Night of Lights from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at 100 St. Judes St., Boulder City. The festive event includes hayrides, s’mores pits, entertainment, holiday music, games, Santa, arts and crafts and more. All-inclusive wristbands are $10. stjudesranch.org/events
‘A Very Merry Christmas’
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will perform Mexican and American favorites, including hits “Sleigh Ride,” “Mi Burrito Sabanero,” “Los Peces en el Rio” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20-$50. pac.unlv.edu
NBT’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Join Clara on her wondrous adventure to a world of toy soldiers and fairies in Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Evening and matinee performances featuring a live orchestra will be on select days from Dec. 9-24. Tickets are $35.95 to $185.95. thesmithcenter.com
Bellagio holiday display
Highlighted by a giant gingerbread house tucked inside a massive replica Fabergé egg, the Bellagio Conservatory’s holiday display will run through Jan. 1. For the first time, assorted gingerbread cookies, chocolates, popcorn and other confections from the Bellagio bakery can be purchased at the display, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. bellagio.mgmresorts.com
Magical Forest
The Opportunity Village fundraiser celebrates its 31st season with Santa visits, the Avalanche Slide, the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and more, at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. The attraction opens at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25-27, Dec. 1-4, 8-11 and daily Dec. 15-31 (closed Christmas). Tickets start at $22. Ages 3 and younger are free. magicalforest.com
Holiday Cactus Garden
Ethel M Chocolates’ sparkling attraction returns for its 29th season with over a million lights and holiday decor. Open 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1 at 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson. ethelm.com
Glittering Lights
A 2.5-mile course through Las Vegas Motor Speedway is decked out with more than 5 million LED lights for the 22nd season. Opens at 4:45 p.m. daily through Jan. 8 at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Vehicles are $29-$39. A season pass is $129 and a fast pass is $64 on select dates. The Santa Tram operates on select nights through Dec. 23, $20-$25. glitteringlightslasvegas.com
Fremont Street Experience
The annual Christmas tree lighting with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 6. The 42-foot tree will be displayed below the 49.3 million energy-efficient LED lights of the Viva Vision canopy. On Dec. 18, a 20-foot grand menorah will be lit at a ceremony led by Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada. The menorah will be up through the Hanukkah season. Admission is free to both events. vegasexperience.com
The Ice Rink
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Boulevard Pool is a rooftop wonderland with skating, fire pits, classic holiday films on Date Skate nights, and Marquee Nightclub’s Night Circus-themed party on select Sundays. Open daily through Jan. 2. Hours vary. All-day skating is $30, with $20 for locals and military with ID Mondays through Thursdays. Admission to the winter wonderland surrounding the rink is free. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink
Rock Rink/Holiday Parade
The annual holiday parade and Rock Rink outdoor skating rink have returned to Downtown Summerlin. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17 on Park Centre Drive. The Rock Rink is on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Hours vary. Skate rentals start at $16. Holiday train rides are also available. Rides are $5. Santa Claus’ Chalet is located in the Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $35. On Dec. 21, Jewish Nevada will host a Hanukkah celebration featuring a menorah lighting, children’s activities, entertainment and more. downtownsummerlin.com
Enchant
The Las Vegas Valley will be home to two Enchant attractions this holiday season with 100-foot-trees, light mazes, ice skating and more through Jan. 1. Enchant Christmas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark with a “Mischievous Elf” theme Nov. 25 to Jan. 1. It opens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays through Dec. 16, and at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and daily Dec. 19-Jan. 1. Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for ages 2 to 12. Resorts World hosts “Enchant on the Strip” starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (4:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27) and daily Dec. 19-26; and at 4:30 p.m. daily Dec. 27-Jan. 1. Tickets start at $44 for adults and $23 for ages 2 to 17. enchantchristmas.com