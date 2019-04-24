A motorcycle rally, terrarium building among downtown events

A passerby walks past Hogs & Heifers in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The city is proposing a Downtown Las Vegas Business Improvement District assessment, which would fund projects dealing with public safety, transportation, homelessness and Òclean and greenÓ initiatives. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Hogs & Heifers hosts Rebel Run bike fest

Motorcycle riders who aren’t heading to the River Run in Laughlin this weekend can rally a bit closer to home thanks to Hogs & Heifers’ Rebel Run Motorcycle Rally. The party kicks off Thursday in the bar at 201 N. Third St. and includes live music, a ride to Boulder City on Saturday and a Sportster Bike Show on Sunday. hogsandheiferslasvegas.com/events

The Center to stage ‘fierce’ fashion show

The Center will host the Condom Couture Fashion Show from 6-9 p.m. Friday. Promising “fashion genius, fierce couture, divine divas and condom creativity,” the evening will include hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and games in an effort to promote awareness and discussions of safer sex. Tickets are $12, with free entry available to those who test for HIV. 401 S. Maryland Parkway, thecenterlv.org

Resort sets Mexican feast by the pool

The Downtown Grand’s Culinary Road Trip dinner series is moving out of the Freedom Beat restaurant and onto the resort’s pool deck this Friday. Rechristened the Culinary Ship Trip, this month’s cruise-themed event will focus on the cuisine of Cabo San Lucas. The Mexican feast from chef-attended stations will be from 7-9:30 at the third-floor pool. Tickets are $65. 206 N. Third St., downtowngrand.com

Build a terrarium at Friday workshop

Fergusons Downtown will host a terrarium workshop from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The $55 admission includes choice of succulent plant, glass container, layering ingredients and terrarium toppings. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

Get your Sunday evening jam on

Las Vegas’ all-improvisational jam session The Funk Jam will host Funkin’ in the Park from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. The show is free. downtowncontainerpark.com

