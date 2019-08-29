A poet’s book signing leads this week’s events in downtown Las Vegas

Other downtown events coming up include a silent night of disco a burlesque course and Art Appreciation Month at the children’s museum.

Author to read from, sign her poetry book

Elizabeth Quinones-Zaldana will read from and sign copies of her poetry chapbook, “Bougainvillea,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Writer’s Block. Quinones-Zaldana, a Southern Nevadan and UNLV graduate, was a judge for the Nevada Arts Council’s 2017 Poetry Out Loud Recitation Competition and a panelist for the Las Vegas Book Festival’s 2018 “Heart of Poetry: Nevada Voices.” The event is free and open to the public. 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

This disco event will be on the quiet side

Downtown Container Park will host an all-ages silent disco from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday. Guests can rent headphones and choose a style of music: Top 40/EDM, ’80s/’90s Throwbacks or Hip Hop/R&B/Reggaeton. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door, plus fees. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Learn burlesque in 8-week course

The Burlesque Hall of Fame kicks off an eight-week Burlesque for Beginners class Wednesday. Weekly lessons run through Oct. 23 and culminate with a group performance Oct. 25. Registration is $400, with a 10 percent discount for members. An installment plan is available. 1025 S. Main St., burlesquehall.com

Museum accepting kids’ art for display

Tuesday is the beginning of Art Appreciation Month at Discovery Children’s Museum. Parents are encouraged to submit their children’s artwork for display through the end of the month, or to create new art together through family art projects. Submissions can come from a variety of mediums: photography, painting, drawing, sculpting or a combination. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Tickets available for Shade Tree gala

Tickets are on sale for The Shade Tree’s Mask Off Gala, which will take place Oct. 3 at Mansion 54, 1044 S. Sixth St. Christina Aguilera is scheduled to make an appearance at the event, which will kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month and celebrate the shelter’s 30th anniversary. The gala will also feature a performance by the cast of Wynn Las Vegas’ “Le Reve.” Tickets start at $200. theshadetree.org.

