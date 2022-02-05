Actor Scott Eastwood lives for awkward moments

Q&A with Scott Eastwood about his new film “I Want You Back”

Scott Eastwood and Jenny Slate star in "I Want You Back." (Jessica Miglio/2021 Amazon Content Services LLC)

Things that are inevitable: death, taxes and Scott Eastwood whipping off his shirt in a movie. The son of Clint has the kind of screen pecs that seem to repel cotton. Today he’s in a black T-shirt covered partly by a green and beige sweater. The hair is shorn and his blue eyes are blazing over Zoom.

The only thing he wants to remove is the misconceptions about him.

Yes, he’s embarrassed when the words Greek god are associated with how his character Noah looks in the new rom-com “I Want You Back,” opening Feb. 11. “I think that’s always a little weird,” he admits. “I really don’t think of myself as that person. I just find it kind of funny when people say that type of stuff about my looks.”

Yet, his first day of filming was just the “usual stuff.”

“My first day filming was the gym scene with dumb bells,” he recalled. “Of course, before we began, there I was taking my shirt off.”

That’s what happens when you’re the 35-year-old son of icon Clint Eastwood and star in this Valentine’s Day flick. In “I Want You Back,” Noah just broke up with Emma (Jenny Slate). She meets Peter (Charlie Day) who just split with Anne (Gina Rodriguez). Peter and Emma decide to combine forces to get their exes back.

Next up for him is “April 29, 1992,” about a shop keeper who must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. riots after the Rodney King verdict.

First thing … should we hate you for dumping poor Jenny Slate? Really, Scott.

Eastwood: You meet me and I’m dumping Jenny, who is the most likable and the sweetest person on this earth. But I’m not a villain here. I need you to root for my love life outside of Jenny and not just say, “Screw this guy.” I need you to want him to be happy and find someone who makes even more sense for him. Yeah, he’s sad about breaking up with Jenny, but he feels the need to keep looking for a love that is better for him.

How do you deal with such romantic heartbreak in real life?

I think you have to remind yourself that breakups happen. They’re relatable. You even need to laugh at them sometimes. We wanted to tell real stories about real people breaking up with real emotions with this film. It became a comedy because comedy comes from intense insecurity and vulnerability — all parts of breaking up. It’s often the best laugh when you could either cry or laugh. I laughed reading the script, but it also rang true to me.

You’re known for action movies vs. rom coms. How did the romantic world get a “yes?”

It was a laugh-out-loud script. Right away, I thought, “You gotta do this movie.” It was a home run because they aren’t a lot of cliché characters. And you feel for every character. You like each one of them. I could relate as they were trying to deal with their own stuff. I thought this movie was like one of my favorites, “When Harry Met Sally.” It was a grounded exploration of relationships and that felt very real to me.

The film asks: Is it ever okay to accept an invite to your ex’s wedding. Is it?

Yeah, why not? Mostly, I’m saying this because I’m a fan of awkward moments in life. I like to live in those moments. The other thing is you can RSVP that you will be there and just not show up.

Not show up!

Or you can choose to show up. Or you could make it a big showing up by sitting in the front row. That’s actually a really bad move. I could see sitting in the front row and people coming up to ask how you’re feeling about the marriage. Awkward! I love it.

There is also a karaoke scene in the film. What’s your go-to song for karaoke?

“Jolene” by Dolly is a good one, but even better is Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know.” I can actually hit the high notes.

Your dad is a multi-hyphenate. Have you considered directing a movie yet?

I haven’t read the material that moves me yet. I’m not opposed to directing, but I’m not going to do it unless I’m really passionate about it.

What is your idea of an ideal Sunday when you’re not working?

For me, life is always enjoyable when I’m off and just hanging around my ranch in Texas. I’ll drive around on those Sundays in my pickup truck. Give me a sunny and beautiful day and some chores on the ranch. The only thing better might be surfing in California or Hawaii. I’m not exactly a Hollywood, red carpet type of guy.

Your hair is so short. Are you prepping for your next movie?

No. I shaved my head during Covid and just kind of kept rolling with it. And the beard is kind of a winter thing. I’ll shave it for summer.

One of the things that propels romantic comedies is the idea that The One is out there. Do you believe in The One, or dare we use the “S” word: soulmate?

That’s a nice romantic notion. A nice thought. I don’t know if it’s for everybody. It’s fine to believe in love — and to get behind it — no matter if you’re into soulmates or The One or something else.

Have you found your soulmate?

(Laughs) Still working on it.