Aerosmith cancels last 2 Strip shows, Steven Tyler still sick

The final scheduled performances in Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” residency have been spiked.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ross Halpin)

Steven Tyler performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The final scheduled performances in Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” residency on the Strip have been spiked.

Once more, Steven Tyler’s health is the stated reason as the band called off its final two shows Thursday and Sunday at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

To all our fans… We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/cNiHypaXVj — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) December 8, 2022

The band posted on social media Wednesday night:

“To All our fans … We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year.”

The last sentence seems to give the band an opening for a return to the stage. But messages to band reps asking for details of Tyler’s condition or the condition of the residency if it is going forward have not been immediately returned.

Citing Tyler’s health, Aerosmith had cancelled four shows last week and over the weekend as “Deuces” was scheduled to close its run Sunday night.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.