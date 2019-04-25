Alanis Morissette leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Alanis Morissette remains one of the more indelible soundtracks of mid-’90s alt-pop angst, having sold more than 33 million copies. Twenty-four years later, Morissette has mellowed a bit, if the same can’t be said of her rabid fan base. See her at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $54.95 to $259.95; call 702-944-3200.

Dia del Nino at Springs Preserve (Springs Preserve)

MUSIC

Alanis Morissette

Turns out that “Jagged Little Pill” wasn’t too hard to swallow after all: The third studio album from hair-flinging fireball Alanis Morissette remains one of the more indelible soundtracks of mid-’90s alt-pop angst, having sold more than 33 million copies. Twenty-four years later, Morissette has mellowed a bit, if the same can’t be said of her rabid fan base. See her at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $54.95 to $259.95; call 702-944-3200.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS &LEISURE

Dia del Nino

Arts and crafts, entertainment and a petting zoo await families at the Springs Preserve’s Dia del Nino event Saturday. Observed internationally on various dates, the Children’s Day celebration includes cooking demonstrations (hosted by Boyd Gaming, Leticia’s Cocina and Pinches Tacos), artwork by Latino artists, live music and more, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $6, and ages 2 and younger are free. For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

National Superhero Day

There’s still time to finish your shopping for National Superhero Day. In celebration of that special day, Marvel’s Avengers STATION is hosting a free party, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with cosplayers, glitter tattoos, Avengers mask-making and discounts at the retail store. Discounted tickets are available to see the attraction, which includes props and costumes from several Marvel movies. First responders will be admitted to the attraction for free, although the $8 service fee applies. Marvel’s Avengers STATION is located at 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, inside Treasure Island.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD &DRINK

Jose Andres events

Esteemed chef Jose Andres will headline events at two of his Las Vegas restaurants this weekend. From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, he’ll participate in an interactive and educational Japanese wagyu tasting event at Bazaar Meat at the SLS Las Vegas. It’s $125 (including beverages); go to slslv.com/japanesewagyu. From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, he’ll host the kickoff party for the first Paella Festival at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s $125 inclusive; go to eventbrite.com. The Paella Festival at Jaleo runs from Sunday through May 5, showcasing two regional paella styles each evening.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

FOOD &DRINK

Beer share

The national bottle-share experience Destination Beer Shares visits Las Vegas on Saturday with an event from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pub 365 in the Tuscany, 265 E. Flamingo Road. Hosted by the Beer Zombies blog, it will include beer-loving organizations from Texas, New York and Maryland, each of which will be bringing beers from their hometowns. Tickets are $40 and available through destinationbeershares.eventbrite.com.

Al Mancini