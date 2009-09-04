‘All About Steve’ a road-trip romantic comedy

3813597

Movie: "All About Steve"

When: Opening Friday at local theaters

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Bradley Cooper, Thomas Haden Church

Director: Phil Traill

The story: A roving cable news cameraman thinks he has a stalker on his trail — but it’s only a quirky one-time blind date, hoping to convince him they’re fated to be mated.

The buzz: This road-trip romantic comedy filmed two summers ago and has had at least two previous release dates. But the delay may pay off, considering that both Bullock and Cooper have had blazing summers: In July, Cooper’s "The Hangover" passed "Beverly Hills Cop" to become the top-grossing R-rated comedy in box-office history (as of last week, it had earned more than $268.5 million domestically, according to the Box-Office Mojo Web site), while Bullock’s "The Proposal" had grossed more than $159 million in North America.

BY CAROL CLING