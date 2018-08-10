Amy Schumer leads top things to do in Las Vegas this weekend

What unites Schumer’s three comedy specials is how she confronts contemporary standards of feminine beauty, the different expectations for women versus men regarding appearance, and all the body image issues that can result.

Amy Schumer (Marcus Price/Netflix)

The "Hearts4Vegas" exhibit is a collection of cards, banners and other art work sent to Las Vegas after the Oct. 1 shooting. Photo taken on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Therapy makes warm, shareable s'mores in a cast iron skillet. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amy Schumer

What unites Amy Schumer’s three comedy specials is how she confronts contemporary standards of feminine beauty, the different expectations for women vs. men regarding appearance and all the body image issues that can result.

Confronting this manufactured shame, shedding a light on its ridiculousness and then expelling it cathartically, hilariously, is a big part of her appeal. See Amy Schumer at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Read more about Amy Schumer’s life hacks.

Hearts4Vegas

The Hearts4Vegas exhibition opened last week at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., Suite 190, in downtown Las Vegas. It’s made up of cards, letters, notes, drawings, banners, photos and artwork sent to Las Vegas after the Route 91 tragedy, in which 58 concertgoers were killed and hundreds more were injured. You can see the messages of support for free Monday through Friday through Oct. 5.

National S’mores Day

You could celebrate National S’mores Day today by toasting a marshmallow over the charcoal grill in your backyard or you could go all out, with the Cast Iron S’mores at Therapy at 518 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas. Therapy’s version of this gooey favorite is served in a cast-iron pan lined with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows, semisweet chocolate and caramel — even bacon, at no extra charge. Find out more about Therapy’s S’mores.

Water distribution on Sunday morning

Hydrating the Homeless hits the streets Sunday morning. The informal community outreach involves distributing water around the downtown area near Owens Avenue and Stocker Street from 8 to 11 a.m. If you’d like to give the group a hand, leave your information at hydratingthehomeless.vegas or show up on that corner by 8 a.m., with or without bottled water.

51s vs. Reno

The Las Vegas 51s face off against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cashman Field. Read more about this weekend’s 51s’ game.

“BlacKkKlansman”

In “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee draws moviegoers into the true story of how African-American detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) became a card-carrying member of the Ku Klux Klan by leaning into its absurdities. Once you’re lulled into complacency, however, Lee is waiting to smack you upside the head with some deadly serious parallels between its 1970s setting and today. Read the full review for “BlacKkKlansman.”

Jim Jeffries

Taking a break from his hit late-night show on Comedy Central, and on the heels of his new Netflix special, Australian comedian Jim Jefferies returns to The Mirage to perform stand-up Friday and Saturday. Showtime is 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $54.49 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Alice Cooper

Because watching a 70-year-old take the stage with a giant boa constrictor around his neck never gets old, Alice Cooper remains on the road, the veteran shock rocker still putting on a sufficiently gnarly production show. For his latest album, “Paranormal,” Cooper recruited such rock luminaries as U2’s Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover. On his current tour, he’ll be joined by another one: former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley.The show begins at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $54; call 702-944-3200.