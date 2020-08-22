Andy Garcia plays ‘modern, hip man of the cloth’ in new flick

Andy Garcia arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule" on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Charlie Plummer, left, and Andy Garcia in "Words on Bathroom Walls." (Jacob Yakob/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Andy Garcia doesn’t like to give life advice.

That job went to his father, Rene Garcia Nunez, an avocado farmer and attorney, who brought the family from Cuba to Miami when Garcia was 5. His father started a catering business, using the leftover food each night to feed other immigrants.

“My dad was a believer in hard work and persistence,” says the star of “The Godfather Part III,” “When a Man Loves a Woman” and “Ocean’s Eleven.” “He had a motto that he didn’t create but he would share with me each night when I was a boy. Dad said, ‘Never take a step backwards — not even to gain momentum.’ It was really good advice.”

Garcia is the one giving advice to a troubled teenage boy in the new film “Words on Bathroom Walls,” in select local theaters and on video on demand Friday, Aug. 28. The plot revolves around Adam (Charlie Plummer), a high school senior who’s expelled because of his schizophrenia. He lands at a new school where he finds romance and receives solid life advice from Father Patrick (Garcia), who wants to help Adam achieve his dream of becoming a chef.

Review-Journal: How are you coping with the pandemic?

Andy Garcia: We’re here at home in Los Angeles. My entire family, including my four kids (daughters Dominik, Daniella and Alessandra and son Andres), are here with my wife (Marivi) and me. And my son-in-law is living with us, too. The pandemic is terrible, but it’s good to have everyone in one place. We’ve been writing, cooking, playing music, exercising and just trying to get through it.

What was the appeal of “Words on Bathroom Walls”?

It was just one of those movies that came together beautifully. I was sent this gorgeous script. On the set, the actors really brought the movie to life. Plus, I really appreciated this relationship between Charlie’s character and mine. It had a lot of resonance and was one of those films about really reaching out and helping one another. I recently saw the film … and I was moved in so many places.

What was the challenge in playing a religious figure?

He was constructed in a way where there was room for me to embellish with my own ideas. He’s this modern, hip man of the cloth, which was appealing to me. At the end of the day, he knows the kid is not exactly a believer. But they do have a meeting of the minds. There’s a beautiful scene between them at the end where both are quite vulnerable.

The film portrays the stigma of mental health issues, especially among teenagers. Did you feel it was important to shine a light on these issues?

It’s so sad what kids go through if they have issues. I hope the movie will be eye-opening in that way. Also, this film does something unique with the issue of schizophrenia: It shows all of the voices inside of this kid coming alive as different characters and other actors who talk to him. I think that might explain this issue to a younger audience. Perhaps, they will walk away with a deeper understanding of how his mind works and what these illnesses are about or how you can get through the tough moments. I also hope they will know how these illnesses affect the whole family. Wouldn’t it be nice for people to walk away from this film knowing that a certain person they might know is just trying to do his or her best, and they are just trying to fit in?

Can movies change lives?

I believe if a movie helps one person, then the movie is a success.

Who helped you during those adolescent years?

I was very close to my grandparents, who were in our house. Of course, my father was another big influence in my life. Then you obviously have people from the outside who encourage you. My first acting teacher in high school gave me a lot of encouragement, which was so important for me at that point. Most of all, I had those close influences at home.

What did you want to teach your kids about life?

I try to share with my kids this attitude that life is a journey and anything you want to do in life will take time but you can do it. I taught them to dream while mentioning that there will be a lot of obstacles. I’ve said, “You will fail and fall many times, but the motto for me is always fall forward. You get a little bit closer to your destination.”

What is your best advice to younger actors?

Just go out and work. Put your shoes on and get to work.

“Words on Bathroom Walls” is a little gem that will make you cry. What movie does that for you?

“Rudy” was a good one that brings a tear. “Rocky” was a great one. The first “Rocky” was the ultimate feel-good movie that hit your heart.