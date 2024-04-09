Annual Clark County Fair and Rodeo returns this week

An annual tradition is returning this week to Southern Nevada: The Clark County Fair and Rodeo.

Attendees walk around the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Located about an hour drive northeast of Las Vegas, the Clark County Fair and Rodeo will be held in Logandale, Nevada, from Wednesday through Sunday, April 14.

According to organizers, the schedule for the event is as follows: Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Dating back to 1988, organizers say the “community of Logandale hosts one of the nation’s premier PRCA and WPRA Rodeos.”

Over 600 of the world’s top professional athletes will come to compete during the five-day event, according to organizers.

In addition to the rodeo, the event will also feature carnival rides, stage acts and strolling acts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ccfair.com.

The Clark County Fair and Rodeo is held at 1301 W. Whipple Avenue in Logandale.