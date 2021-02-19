Area15 blood drive comes with perks
Donors will receive free admission to ElectroRoll, the pop-up retro roller skating rink.
Area15 is offering free admission to ElectroRoll, its pop-up retro roller skating rink, and all it will cost you is a little blood.
The “Donate & Skate” blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Vitalant’s bloodmobile will be stationed at the west parking lot of Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive.
All blood donors will receive a free ticket, typically priced at $15 for adults, to ElectroRoll. All successful donations also will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
To schedule an appointment, visit bloodhero.com with code VYP or call 877-258-4825.
Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.