Area15 blood drive comes with perks

Area15 is offering free admission to ElectroRoll, its pop-up retro roller skating rink, and all it will cost you is a little blood.

The “Donate & Skate” blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Vitalant’s bloodmobile will be stationed at the west parking lot of Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive.

All blood donors will receive a free ticket, typically priced at $15 for adults, to ElectroRoll. All successful donations also will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

To schedule an appointment, visit bloodhero.com with code VYP or call 877-258-4825.

