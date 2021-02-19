56°F
Area15 blood drive comes with perks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2021 - 10:56 am
 
EMBARGOED UNTIL SEP. 17. DO NOT POST TO SOCIAL MEDIA OR UPLOAD TO GPS Area15Õs outdoor entertainment, food, drink and patio is seen days before the opening, in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Area15 is offering free admission to ElectroRoll, its pop-up retro roller skating rink, and all it will cost you is a little blood.

The “Donate & Skate” blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Vitalant’s bloodmobile will be stationed at the west parking lot of Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive.

All blood donors will receive a free ticket, typically priced at $15 for adults, to ElectroRoll. All successful donations also will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

To schedule an appointment, visit bloodhero.com with code VYP or call 877-258-4825.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

