Area15, Hakkasan Group become hospitality partners

Area15 has announced a corporate hospitality partnership with Hakkasan Group that will make Hakkasan the venue’s preferred caterer for meetings, private parties and corporate events.

Area15 also said Hakkasan will use Area15 as the exclusive location for any events that occur outside of its own Las Vegas entertainment venues.

Area 15 is a 200,000-square-foot retail, art and entertainment complex being built at Interstate 15 and Desert Inn Road. It’s scheduled to open in the spring. The complex’s event spaces include a 1,900-square-foot “Sanctuary” featuring a 34-foot high bamboo structure, a 7,500-square-foot “Lightboxx” with projection mapped walls and a 32,000-square-foot outdoor patio with art installations.

Hakkasan Group operates nightclubs, day clubs and restaurants in Las Vegas and around the world. Its Las Vegas offerings include Hakkasan Restaurant and Hakkasan Nightclub, Wet Republic day club, and the Omnia and Jewel nightclubs.

In a news release, Area15 CEO Winston Fisher said the partnership “allows Hakkasan Group to fuse its unparalleled expertise in producing successful consumer and corporate events with our extraordinary world of art, technology and imagination.”

