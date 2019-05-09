Ariana Grande leads this week's best bets in Las Vegas

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Norman Brown (Norman Brown)

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Pool goers enjoy a showing of Happy Gilmore during Dive in Movies at Boulevard Pool on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen is shown outside of his restaurant at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. He is scheduled to participate on May 12 with other local chefs in Vegas UnStripped by Locals, which is billed as “a celebration of local independent Las Vegas culinary talent.” Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Getty Images

MUSIC

Ariana Grande

Finally, pop music has its Amazing Kreskin, ponytail in place of spectacles. “My ideas are priceless, I know I’m the nicest,” Ariana Grande informs us on latest single “7 Rings.” “I knew you would like this, I must be psychic.” Totally! She sings, she dances, she reads minds: It’s her world, and you’re lucky to be able to pay your way into it for a night at 8 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $34.95 to $249.95; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Jazz in the Park

Grammy winner Norman Brown kicks off the annual Jazz in the Park concert series Saturday. Presented by Clark County Parks & Recreation, the free event is celebrating its 30th year with performances scheduled through June 15 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. This year’s lineup includes Tito Puente Jr., Raul Midon, Paul Taylor, Althea Rene, Selina Albright and Kayla Waters. Picnic and seating areas — and food and drink selections — are available at the all-ages events. The concerts begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. with seating starting at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Dive In Movies

Swim, float or lounge by the Boulevard Pool as the Dive In Movies series returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Kicking off Monday with “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and running through Sept. 2, the series is presented each Monday on the hotel’s 65-foot digital marquee. A special menu including movie-themed cocktails is available. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7. Children younger than 5 and hotel guests are admitted free.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Epicurean Affair

The 2019 Epicurean Affair, a benefit for the Nevada Restaurant Association’s educational and scholarship programs, will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, poolside at Red Rock Resort. More than two dozen local restaurants and lounges will offer samples of their food and cocktails. Tickets are $100 for general admission, $120 for VIP (with admission at 6 p.m.); daybed and cabana rentals also are available. Go to nvrestaurants.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

FOOD & DRINK

Vegas Unstripped

Twenty of the top Las Vegas off-Strip chefs will take part in Vegas Unstripped on Saturday night in the Arts District. This bit of culinary counterprogramming to this weekend’s Vegas Uncork’d food festival will take place under the stars, in the space behind Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Enjoy food by the chefs of Sparrow + Wolf, Lotus of Siam, Mordeo Boutique Wine Bar, Flock & Fowl, the Black Sheep and more than a dozen others, and cocktails by top off-Strip bars, for $75 plus fees. Visit vegasunstripped.com.

Al Mancini