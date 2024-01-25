10 ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, begins Feb. 10. Here are 10 things to do to welcome in the Year of the Dragon in Las Vegas.

A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade in 2023. (Downtown Summerlin)

Four Station Casinos properties are hosting traditional dragon dances to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon in February. (Station Casinos)

Dragon display at The Shops at Crystals. (The Shops at Crystals)

Buddha display at The Shops at Crystals. (The Shops at Crystals)

Dragon display at The Shops at Crystals. (The Shops at Crystals)

Lunar New Year begins Feb. 10, and there’s plenty of things to do around Las Vegas to celebrate the holiday.

Here are 10 photo opportunities and celebrations to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens “Infinite Prosperity: The Year of the Dragon” display

Date: Open 24/7 through March 2

Location: Inside the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. North

The Bellagio is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a garden display celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

The display includes 23,000 fresh flowers and 12,000 plants throughout the garden.

Downtown Summerlin’s Lunar New Year Parade

Date: Feb. 9

Address: Park Centre Drive at Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin’s Lunar New Year Parade returns this year with traditional lion dances and dragon dances to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m., with a complementary beer tasting for guests over 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Dining Arroyo.

Lion and dragon dances at Resorts World

Date: Feb. 10

Resorts World is hosting a dragon and lion dance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, featuring colorful dances who will travel throughout the property. The Conrad Lobby at the resort will be adorned with red lanterns – creating a festive backdrop for photos.

Saturday Crafternoon: Chinese New Year Paper Dragon Puppets

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Address: Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road

You can make paper dragon puppets at this craft event for children and adults on Feb. 10 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The program is free and open for all, while supplies last.

For more information, call 702-507-3459

Dragon dances at Durango, Palace Station, Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch

Dates: Feb. 10-12

Station Casinos is bringing traditional dragon dances to four of its casinos across the valley to welcome in the new year.

The dates and times for dragon dances at each of the four properties are:

— Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave.: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the north valet entrance.

— Durango Casino & Resort, 6915 S. Durango Drive: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Hotel Porte-Cochere.

— Green Valley Ranch, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson: 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the entrance to High Limit Table Games Room.

— Red Rock Casino, 11011 E. Charleston Blvd.: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the entrance to Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.

For more information, visit stationcasinosblog.com.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Dates: Feb. 10-25

Location: Fashion Show Las Vegas, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Fashion Show is celebrating the Lunar New Year with musical lanterns, lion dance, and family-friendly lantern-making stations throughout the 15-day festival.

Guests will also receive red envelopes with chocolate treats and special offers.

Lion dance at The Orleans, Gold Coast

Date: Monday, Feb. 15

Addresses: The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.; and Gold Coast Hotel & Casino, 4000 W. Flamingo Road.

The Orleans and Gold Coast are both hosting lion dances to celebrate the new year. The Orleans will host their dance at 7 p.m., with Gold Coast following at 9 p.m.

Ondori Asian Kitchen at The Orleans is also featuring a special new year menu available from Feb. 9-24.

Chinese New Year in the Desert Annual Spring Festival Parade

Date: Feb. 15 and 17

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Fremont Street, from 11th Street to Seventh Street.

Chinese New Year in the Desert returns for its 13th year with events at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, Fremont Street and Downtown Container Park.

CNY kicks off at the Grand Canal Shoppes on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and “Dotting of the lions’ eyes” ritual performances.

The annual parade on Feb. 17 includes bleacher seating on Eighth and Fremont Street. Cash prizes for best parade participants will be awarded for first, second and third place winners.

A parade after party will be held at Downtown Container Park from 12 to 3 p.m. with more entertainment and vendor booths, organizers said.

Dragon displays at The Shops at Crystals

The Shops at Crystals is decorating for the Lunar New Year with Year of the Dragon displays throughout the mall, including a giant, golden dragon and Buddha display surrounded by gold coins symbolizing wealth and prosperity, the mall said in a news release.

A hanging tree art installation with red paper lanterns will also be featured for photo opportunities.

On Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., the mall will host a lion dance.

Spring Festival 2024 at Desert Breeze Community Center

Date: Sunday Feb. 18

Address: 8275 Spring Mountain Road

The free festival will feature performances, arts and crafts, food trucks, games and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The family-friendly event will open with a lion dance to welcome in the Lunar New Year.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.