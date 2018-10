Art in the Park in Boulder City drew art-minded crowds to the open-air art festival this weekend.

Boulder City's Art in the Park, a two-day fundraising event for the Boulder City Hospital, features over 300 juried artisan and crafters selling original artwork. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jeanne Wadsworth of Las Vegas looks at the artworks being sold at the Brighten Your Life Creations tent, a business from Oxnard, California, at the annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Owner of California Balsamic Ethel Klimes of Ukiah, California talks with customers at the annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Ethel Klimes of Ukiah, California hands a sample of one of the products for sale at the California Balsamic tent to Wendy Kruum of Boulder City at the annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Nancy Dineen of Huntington Beach, California hands money to Arlene Harris, an owner at California Balsamic, as she buys one of the items for sale at the California Balsamic tent at the annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Teddy Martin of Boulder City sings as he performs with fellow Christian Center Church members at the annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Meryl Reyman of Henderson looks in the mirror as she tries on a hat at the Martha's Special T's tent, a business from Los Angeles, at the annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

The juried art festival, a fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital, featured more than 300 artists and craft vendors, live music and demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Wilbur, Bicentennial and North and South Escalante parks, 401 California Ave., Boulder City.