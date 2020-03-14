4 Las Vegas museums remain open, but limit programs

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While several entertainment and recreation venues are shuttering amid COVID-19 concerns, Las Vegas museums are planning to remain open.

Like several museums, The Discovery Children’s Museum said it is increasing cleaning and sanitation efforts and monitoring CDC recommendations to determine whether to close.

Michael Hall, the executive director of the National Atomic Testing Museum, says that the museum is keeping regular hours and is confident about the sterile environment aided by Desert Research Institute with which they share a building.

Four local museums are remaining open but closing programs in an effort to limit large crowds.

Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas

The Nevada State Museum will remain open, however it is postponing a speaker event scheduled for March 21 and has temporarily closed some interactive exhibits such as the popular telephone booth, according to a statement by Museum Director Dennis McBride.

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is currently installing five exhibitions that will be available for viewing March 27, as previously scheduled.

The exhibitions will open to the public, but an opening reception is being postponed. Upon opening, the museum will limit visitation by closing on Saturdays, according to Executive Director Alisha Kerlin.

The Mob Museum

While The Mob Museum is not making any changes to its operating hours, in an effort to minimize close contact between guests, it’s postponing public programs for at least the next four weeks, according to a statement by President and CEO Jonathan Ullman.

Postponed programs include Sunday’s community safety forum and Tuesday’s Guns, Booze and Brogue event. The museum also encourages guests who are unable to visit the museum to use the free mobile app as a virtual alternative.

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival

The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival, originally scheduled for April 24 to May 2, has been suspended.

The annual festival is organized by the Natural History Museum in partnership with Clark County School District, Desert Research Institute and the National Park Service.

A written statement indicates that, “After closely monitoring the recent spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the festival organizers and collaborative partners agree that the health and safety of our community is paramount. Therefore, we are following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and local health authorities by postponing all activities at this time and in the near future.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.