5 great gifts for art lovers this holiday season

Odds are that the art lover in your life has enough museum tote bags. This year, give them something that’s sure to inspire. Whether they create their own art or prefer to admire the works of others, here are a few gifts that anyone with a creative bent will appreciate.

‘The Book of Circles’

What do eyes, venn diagrams and the Dome of the Basilica of Superga have in common? Manuel Lima’s “The Book of Circles: Visualizing Spheres of Knowledge” seeks to find out. The hardcover illustrated book explores the relationships between fine art, design, fashion, architecture and science as they relate to the circle. Replete with photos, illustrations and inventive graphics, “The Book of Circles” will prove a visual feast for those who view the world through an artful lens. $40, papress.com

Art socks

It may not be possible to walk in the shoes of your favorite artist, but at least you can walk in their socks. Colorful fine art socks are snug and stretchy and bear vibrant re-creations of famous artworks including “Starry Night,” “Mona Lisa,” “The Scream” and more. $48 for six pairs. signals.com

60-hour candle

What better way to slave away on your masterpiece than under the cozy glow of a beeswax candle? This coiled candle will accompany aspiring artists as late nights turn into early mornings. The spiral shape may even inspire them to complete their opus before the candle burns out. $30 uncommongoods.com

The art of beautiful penmanship

No matter their preferred medium, the artist in your life needs to nail the perfect signature. “Hand Lettering 101” teaches various fonts and flourishes. Bonus: You’re pretty much guaranteed a pretty thank-you card. $17.99, amazon.com

Smith Center tickets

What better way to indulge their love of the performing arts than with show tickets? The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is home to Broadway hits “Dear Evan Hansen” in January and “Come From Away” in February. Treat younger theatergoers to “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” on Jan. 9 and movie buffs to “The Music of John Williams” on Jan. 12. $15 and up,thesmithcenter.com

