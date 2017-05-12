5 picks for art in Las Vegas

"Peter Pan" Rejean Brandt Photography/Nevada Ballet Theatre

‘Peter Pan’

Neverland’s as close as The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall this weekend with Nevada Ballet Theatre’s high-flying production of “Peter Pan,” as J.M. Barrie’s beloved title character shares adventures with his faithful fairy companion Tinkerbell, the Darling children Wendy, John and Michael — and, of course, the notorious Captain Hook. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; for tickets ($29-$139), visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Tilting the Basin’

It’s almost time for “Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada” to tilt away from Las Vegas; the free exhibit, housed in a pop-up museum at 920 S. Commerce St., closes Sunday. You can see more than a hundred works by 34 Nevada artists from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; click on http://bit.ly/2peohYL for details.

Henderson Symphony

You’ve heard snippets of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in movies and Olympic skating routines. But you can experience the original during the Henderson Symphony’s free 30th-season finale at 8 p.m. Friday in the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Pianist Michael Sheppard is the guest soloist; Alexandra Arrieche conducts the concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. For details, go to www.hendersonsymphony.org.

‘A Night With the Phantom’

There is life after “Phantom of the Opera,” as Chris Mann — who’s racked up 700 title-role performances — demonstrates this weekend at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz as he celebrates Broadway’s greatest hits and shares stage tales at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; for tickets ($36-$49), visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

Art Festival of Henderson

Visual, performing, interactive and fine arts come together at the Art Festival of Henderson, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. In addition to booths featuring artworks for sale, the festival features two entertainment stages, a children’s Imagination Station and a chalk-art contest; for more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.