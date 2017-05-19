5 picks for art in Las Vegas

Cory Henry (Clark County Parks and Recreation)

Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles

Say amen, somebody: Organist and pianist Cory Henry has played alongside everyone from Bruce Springsteen to P. Diddy. Now, the Grammy-winning musician takes center stage, blending jazz, blues and funk, as the 28th annual Jazz in the Park rolls into its second week at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday; Home Cookin’ leads off the free show. For more information, call 702-455-8200 or visit www.clarkcountynv.gov.)

‘The Christians’

An evangelical megachurch’s dynamic pastor announces that hell and Satan don’t exist, triggering a crisis of belief among his flock in the award-winning “The Christians,” by current Tony nominee Lucas Hnath. Cockroach Theatre’s production continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except June 2) and 2 p.m. Sundays through June 3 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Call 725-222-9661 or visit cockroachtheatre.com to purchase tickets ($16-$20).

Antonia Bennett

Tony Bennett’s daughter Antonia Bennett has been her famous father’s opening act for the past 10 years. But at 7 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz, she has her own opening act: George Bugatti, host of George Bugatti’s Piano Bar series, who shares songs and stories of his piano bar days before Bennett presents her own interpretations of pop classics. For tickets ($39-$45), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Cinemagic!’

Movie melodies from “Moon River” to “That’s Entertainment!” inspire “Cinemagic! Hollywood’s Best Movie Music,” which wraps up the Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society’s 54th season at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. For tickets ($12-$15), call 702-651-5483.

‘Contact’

M&M American Dance Theatre — featuring veteran husband-and-wife performers Michael Kessler and Melinda Jackson — make “Contact” in their latest show, which hits the South Point showroom stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. For tickets ($22-$33), visit www.southpointcasino.com.