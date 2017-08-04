5 picks for art in Las Vegas

Always something there to remind you. After three Oscars, eight Grammys and more than 50 years of top pop hits, how could it be otherwise?

Always something there to remind you. After three Oscars, eight Grammys and more than 50 years of top pop hits, how could it be otherwise? Songwriter, singer and pianist Burt Bacharach returns to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday to revive such indelible hits as “Alfie,” “The Look of Love,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and many more. For tickets ($29-$125), click on thesmithcenter.com.

Las Vegas Little Theatre Preview

Get a sneak peek at Las Vegas Little Theatre’s 40th-anniversary season with a free preview featuring readings from 10 planned productions at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at LVLT, 3920 Schiff Drive. For more details on the season’s lineup, visit lvlt.org.

Jazz Society party

Trumpeter Carl Saunders — whose resume includes big-band stints with Stan Kenton and lead trumpet gigs for legends from Ella Fitzgerald to Frank Sinatra — celebrates his 75th birthday (on trumpet and flugelhorn) with the help of the Las Vegas Jazz Society from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bootlegger Bistro, 7770 Las Vegas Blvd. South. General admission is $15 ($12 for LVJS members); call 702-313-6778 for reservations.

‘Vegas Valley Memories’

Starting Thursday, artist Roy Purcell’s mixed-media paintings provide a chronological overview of Las Vegas Valley history, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 8 in the Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission to the preserve is $4.95 to $18.95; for more information, visit springspreserve.org.

‘Man of La Mancha’

Dream the impossible dream as writer Miguel de Cervantes tilts at windmills — and recounts his tale of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza — in Super Summer Theatre’s musical “Man of La Mancha,” which opens a 12-performance run at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, on Charleston Boulevard 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. For tickets ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate), click on supersummertheatre.org.